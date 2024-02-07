NOBLIS SELECTED FOR $500 MILLION CONTRACT TO HELP ADVANCE ARPA-H INITIATIVES

Reston, Va., Feb. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Noblis, a leading provider of science, technology and strategy services to the federal government, today announced it has been awarded one of five places on the Strategic Technical ARPA-H Talent Support (STATS) contract, a five-year, multiple-award indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity vehicle with a $500 million ceiling.

Under this contract, Noblis will work closely with ARPA-H program managers and senior leaders to refine and hone transformational ideas, address oversight and health policy requirements and bring medical breakthroughs and emerging technologies to the broader U.S. market.

“As a science and technology nonprofit focused on client missions, Noblis’ outlook aligns with the revolutionary ARPA model in innovation,” said Mile Corrigan, Noblis’ president and chief executive officer. “Our culture of technology-based, solutions-oriented thinking is in sync with the bold ambition of ARPA-H.”

“We are excited for the opportunity to help drive new ideas and solutions through ARPA-H,” said Lisa Gardner, vice president of Noblis’ Federal Civilian Solutions mission area. “Noblis’ health domain and ARPA experts bring the know-how to apply innovation, data and science-based solutions now to address future public health challenges.”

ABOUT NOBLIS

For more than 25 years, Noblis has been an innovator within the federal government, committed to enriching lives and making our nation safer while investing in the missions of tomorrow. As a nonprofit, Noblis works for the public good, providing independent and objective science, technology and engineering solutions. We work with a wide range of government clients in the defense, homeland security, intelligence, law enforcement and federal civil sectors.