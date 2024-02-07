Liferay Announces Partner of the Year Award Winners

Los Angeles, Calif., Feb. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liferay, Inc., the developer of the world’s most flexible digital experience platform, announced the winners of their 2023 Partner of the Year Awards today. This year’s awards recognize Liferay partners who have excelled at delivering powerful digital experience solutions on the Liferay platform for their clients, helping them meet critical business needs.

Award winners were chosen after a thorough assessment of the positive impact they have made on overall business results, market expansion, and efforts invested into marketing, and enablement, for Liferay solutions.

“We are very proud to recognize these remarkable partners and celebrate their achievements,” said Emanuel Di Matteo, VP of Global Sales at Liferay. “These are the partners who have continuously showcased their commitment, innovation, and collaborative spirit towards building a stronger ecosystem together with Liferay.”

The winners of the 2023 Liferay Partner of the Year Awards are:

Rising Stars of the Year

Honoring partners who joined the Liferay ecosystem in the past year and have demonstrated the greatest contributions to overall growth, with exceptional sales and marketing efforts, and outstanding client service.

APAC - AHT Tech

EMEA - Kaar Technologies

LATAM - Yssy Soluções S.A.

NA - Nirvana Lab, Inc.

Partners of the Year

Honoring partners with outstanding business results who expanded product adoption, delivered exceptional service, and grew their customer base.

APAC - AZing

EMEA - USU

LATAM - Vass

NA - Carahsoft



Industry Solution Partners of the Year

Honoring the partners who have shown success in industry problem-solving and expanding the digital experience footprint across the industry.

SMC - Manufacturing Industry

- Manufacturing Industry Campfire - Education Industry

Innovation Partner of the Year

Honoring the partner that developed new, innovative client solutions through new business model concepts, creating higher levels of growth and profitability, and implemented new go-to-market strategies.

Protiviti

The awards were presented during Liferay's 2024 Sales Kick-Off, hosted in Rome, from February 5th to 7th. The event brought together leaders from Liferay and partner companies to unveil Liferay’s new partner-first go-to-market strategy, share the roadmap for 2024, and commemorate Liferay’s 20-year company anniversary.

