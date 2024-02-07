Shaping the Future of Sustainable Freight: ACT Shipper-Carrier Connect Debuts in Las Vegas Alongside ACT Expo 2024

Santa Monica, Calif., Feb. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, organizers of the Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo, recognized as the largest event in advanced commercial vehicle technology, announced the inaugural ACT Shipper-Carrier Connect – scheduled for May 22-23, 2024, at the Las Vegas Convention Center, co-located with ACT Expo. ACT Shipper-Carrier Connect will serve as a collaborative forum, bringing together shippers, carriers, and logistics providers to collectively shape the future of sustainable freight, identifying practical opportunities to achieve shared economic and environmental sustainability goals.

ACT Shipper-Carrier Connect will convene the key stakeholders from the North American road freight value chain. Panelists will discuss the evolving market landscape, marked by voluntary sustainability objectives set by shippers, coupled with heightened regulatory pressures to mitigate air and climate impacts in freight and an increase in funding sources for clean vehicle initiatives. This discussion is set against the backdrop of ACT Expo, where improved clean vehicle availability and improved total cost of ownership for some advanced technology vehicles will be on display.

"Today, many of the nations’ largest brands and beneficial cargo owners have set goals for decarbonizing their supply chain and look to their transportation partners to join them,” says Nate Springer, VP of Market Development with GNA, a TRC Company. “Until now, there has been no centralized forum where global shippers, carriers, and logistics providers in road freight and warehousing can come together to comprehend challenges and explore solutions specific to the North American market and chart a sustainable path forward.”

Leading global shippers are actively collaborating to shape the event's agenda alongside their carriers and logistics partners, including freight forwarders, with a focus on tracking progress against sustainability goals, particularly in greenhouse gas (GHG) emission reduction. Attendees from the logistics community will gain insights into leading carriers' investments and experiences with near-zero and zero-emission technologies, as well as renewable fuels, and how they contribute to logistics sustainability.

The event will feature:

Pre-Conference Networking Reception (May 22, 2024)

A Full Day of Educational Content (May 23, 2024)

Breakfast, Break & Lunch Networking

Access to the ACT Expo show floor and ACT Expo Ride & Drive

Because ACT Shipper-Carrier Connect is co-located with ACT Expo, attendees will be granted exclusive access to the Expo Hall featuring 350+ leading vehicle OEMs and suppliers and showcasing 250+ advanced clean vehicles, offering a firsthand look at cutting-edge technologies and solutions driving the commercial transportation industry forward. Fleet, fuel, infrastructure, and procurement managers that want education on the state of technology, best practices, and lessons learned on zero- and near-zero vehicles and fueling infrastructure should register for an ACT Expo Full Conference Pass and add Shipper-Carrier Connect. For information, visit the ACT Shipper-Carrier Connect website. For information on ACT Expo, https://www.actexpo.com/.