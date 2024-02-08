Kering: Press release - 2023 Annual Results

Kering - Press release - 2023 Full-year results

2023 ANNUAL RESULTS

Revenue: €19,566 million

down 4% as reported, down 2% on a comparable basis

Recurring operating income down to €4,746 million

Net income attributable to the Group: €2,983 million

Recommended ordinary dividend: €14 per share

“In a trying year for the group, we strengthened our organization and took significant steps to further enhance the visibility and exclusivity of our Houses. We are focused on revitalizing Gucci, leveraging the unique blend of craftsmanship, Italian heritage, and modernity that characterizes this iconic House. The launch of Kering Beauté and the acquisition of Creed, a storied maker of high-end fragrances, will enable us to capture our share of the steadily growing beauty market. In a market environment that remains uncertain in early 2024, our continuing investments in our Houses will put pressure on our results in the short term. Thanks to the experience gained across the group through a decade of outstanding expansion, we are confident in achieving our long-term ambitions.”

François-Henri Pinault, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Revenue amounted to €19.6 billion in 2023 , a decrease of 4% as reported, including significant impacts from changes in exchange rates and the scope of consolidation (-4% and +2% respectively) and down 2% on a comparable basis. Sales from the directly operated retail network, including e-commerce, were stable on a comparable basis. Wholesale and Other revenue fell 11% on a comparable basis, as the Group further strengthened the exclusivity of its Houses’ distribution.

amounted to €19.6 billion in , a decrease of 4% as reported, including significant impacts from changes in exchange rates and the scope of consolidation (-4% and +2% respectively) and down 2% on a comparable basis.

In the fourth quarter of 2023, revenue was down 6% as reported and down 4% on a comparable basis. Sales from the directly operated retail network dropped 2% on a comparable basis. Revenue grew in Asia-Pacific and Japan. Trends in Western Europe and North America improved sequentially.





revenue was down 6% as reported and down 4% on a comparable basis. Sales from the directly operated retail network dropped 2% on a comparable basis. Revenue grew in Asia-Pacific and Japan. Trends in Western Europe and North America improved sequentially. 2023 recurring operating income totaled €4.7 billion in 2023, down 15% from the 2022 level. Recurring operating margin was 24.3% in 2023 versus 27.5% in 2022.





totaled €4.7 billion in 2023, down 15% from the 2022 level. Recurring operating margin was 24.3% in 2023 versus 27.5% in 2022. 2023 net income attributable to the Group amounted to €3.0 billion.





amounted to €3.0 billion. Free cash flow from operations was €2.0 billion in 2023. Excluding real estate acquisitions and disposals, free cash flow from operations was €3.3 billion.





Financial indicators

(in € millions) 2023 2022 Change



Revenue 19,566 20,351 -4% Comparable change (1) -2% Recurring operating income 4,746 5,589 -15% % of revenue 24.3% 27.5%



EBITDA 6,569 7,255 -9% % of revenue 33.6% 35.6% Net income attributable to the Group 2,983 3,614 -17% Recurring net income attributable to the Group (2) 3,061 3,747 -18%

(1) Change on a comparable scope and exchange rate basis.

(2) Recurring net income attributable to the Group: net income from continuing operations attributable to the Group, excluding non-recurring items.

Operating performance

Revenue



(in € millions) 2023 2022 Reported change Comparable change

(1) Gucci 9,873 10,487 -6% -2% Yves Saint Laurent 3,179 3,300 -4% -1% Bottega Veneta 1,645 1,740 -5% -2% Other Houses 3,514 3,874 -9% -8% Kering Eyewear and Corporate 1,568 1,139 +38% +11% Eliminations (213) (189) - - KERING 19,566 20,351 -4% -2%

(1) Change on a comparable scope and exchange rate basis.





Recurring operating income



(in € millions) 2023 2022 Change Gucci 3,264 3,732 -13% Yves Saint Laurent 969 1,019 -5% Bottega Veneta 312 366 -15% Other Houses 212 558 -62% Kering Eyewear and Corporate (7) (88) +92% Eliminations (4) 2 - KERING 4,746 5,589 -15%

Gucci

Gucci’s 2023 revenue was €9.9 billion, down 6% as reported and down 2% on a comparable basis. Sales from the directly operated retail network, which account for 91% of revenue, dropped 2% on a comparable basis. Wholesale revenue was down 5% on a comparable basis.

In the fourth quarter of 2023, Gucci’s revenue decreased 4% on a comparable basis. Sales from the directly operated retail network were down 4% on a comparable basis, with sequential improvements in North America and Asia-Pacific, as well as in Leather Goods and Women’s Ready-to-Wear. Towards the end of the quarter, Gucci reopened its historic store on via Monte Napoleone in Milan. Wholesale revenue was up 3% on a comparable basis in the quarter.

Gucci's recurring operating income totaled €3.3 billion in 2023. The recurring operating margin was 33.1%, as investments in implementing the House’s strategy weighed on profitability.

Yves Saint Laurent

In 2023, Yves Saint Laurent’s revenue amounted to €3.2 billion, down 4% as reported and down 1% on a comparable basis. Sales from the directly operated retail network rose by 4% on a comparable basis, while revenue from Wholesale, still undergoing rationalization, was down 26% on a comparable basis.

In the fourth quarter of 2023, sales were down 5% on a comparable basis, while revenue from the directly operated retail network was stable. Yves Saint Laurent performed well in Asia-Pacific and Japan, while sales in North America and Western Europe declined year-on-year, with trends improving sequentially. The House opened its largest store worldwide in the fourth quarter, on the Champs-Elysées in Paris. Wholesale revenue was down 39% in the fourth quarter.

Yves Saint Laurent achieved recurring operating income of nearly €1 billion in 2023, and its recurring operating margin remained above 30%.

Bottega Veneta

Bottega Veneta's revenue totaled €1.6 billion in 2023, down 5% as reported and down 2% on a comparable basis. Sales from the directly operated retail network rose by 4% on a comparable basis, while Wholesale revenue fell by 24% on a comparable basis, in line with the House’s strategy.

Sales in the fourth quarter of 2023 were down 4% on a comparable basis, and up 5% in the directly operated retail network, driven by Bottega Veneta’s solid performance in North America and encouraging signs in Asia-Pacific, particularly Mainland China. Wholesale revenue was down 37% on a comparable basis.

In 2023, Bottega Veneta achieved recurring operating income of €312 million, yielding a recurring operating margin of 19%, reflecting the House’s continuing investments.

Other Houses

2023 revenue from Other Houses amounted to €3.5 billion, down 9% as reported and down 8% on a comparable basis. On a comparable basis, sales from the directly operated retail network rose by 3%, while Wholesale revenue was down 29%.

In the fourth quarter of 2023, sales from the Other Houses dropped 5% on a comparable basis, while sales from the directly operated retail network were up 4%. Wholesale revenue was down 30%.

Trends improved significantly for Balenciaga in North America and Western Europe, and the House also delivered a solid performance in Asia-Pacific. At Alexander McQueen, sales in the directly operated retail network were up fueled by its Ready-to-Wear collections. Brioni had another very good quarter.

Kering’s Jewelry Houses maintained their excellent momentum, with double-digit growth in the fourth quarter, driven by the success of all collections.

The Other Houses generated recurring operating income of €212 million in 2023, while recurring operating margin fell to 6%.

Kering Eyewear and Corporate

In 2023, Kering Eyewear’s revenue hit a new record of €1.5 billion (up 35% as reported and up 10% on a comparable basis), benefiting from the consolidation of Maui Jim and excellent development of the brand portfolio. In the fourth quarter, sales were up 6% on a comparable basis.

Kering Eyewear’s recurring operating income rose sharply to €276 million, reflecting Maui Jim’s contribution and the Eyewear division’s newly acquired scale.

Taking into account Kering Beauté and Corporate costs, the Kering Eyewear & Corporate segment posted a recurring operating loss of €7 million, an improvement from 2022. Creed’s high level of profitability offset start-up costs at Kering Beauté.

Financial performance

In 2023, Kering’s net financial expense totaled €410 million.

The effective tax rate on recurring income was 27.4%.

Net profit attributable to the Group was €3.0 billion.

Earnings per share amounted to €24.40.

Cash flow and financial position

Free cash flow from operations was over €2.0 billion in 2023. Excluding real estate acquisitions and disposals, free cash flow from operations was €3.3 billion.

At December 31, 2023, Kering’s net debt amounted to €8.5 billion. The increase reflects the acquisitions carried out during the year.

Dividend

In its February 7, 2024 meeting, Kering’s Board of Directors decided to ask shareholders to approve a cash dividend of €14.00 per share at the Annual General Meeting to be held on April 25, 2024 to approve the financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023.

An interim dividend of €4.50 per share was paid on January 17, 2024. If approved, a final dividend of €9.50 will be paid on May 6, 2024 on positions determined on the evening of May 3, 2024. The ex-date for the final dividend payment will be the morning of May 2, 2024.

Outlook

To achieve its long-term vision, Kering invests in the development of its Houses, so that they continuously strengthen their desirability and the exclusivity of their distribution, strike a perfect balance between creative innovation and timelessness, and achieve the highest standards in terms of quality, sustainability, and experience for their customers. In an environment of ongoing economic and geopolitical uncertainty, Kering will continue to execute on its strategy and vision, in pursuit of two key ambitions: to maintain a trajectory of long-term profitable growth, and to confirm its status as one of the most influential groups in the Luxury industry.

In 2024, in a context of ongoing normalization of the sector’s growth, the impact of Kering’s investment strategy will weigh on the group’s full-year recurring operating income (based on the scope of consolidation and exchange rates at December 31, 2023), which should post a decline compared to the level reported in 2023, particularly in the first half of the year. The group will prioritize expenses and investments supporting the long-term development and growth of its houses, while remaining vigilant and disciplined with regards to its cost structure.

At its February 7, 2024 meeting, Kering’s Board of Directors, chaired by François-Henri Pinault, approved the consolidated financial statements for 2023. The consolidated financial statements have been audited and are in the process of being certified.

WEBCAST

Kering will present its 2023 results in a webcast, which can be accessed here at 8:30 a.m. (CET) on Thursday, February 8, 2024.

The presentation will be followed by a Q&A session for analysts and investors.

The slides (PDF) will be available ahead of the webcast at www.kering.com/en/finance.

A replay of the webcast will also be available at www.kering.com/en/finance.

The notes to the consolidated financial statements are included in the 2023 financial document available at www.kering.com.

About Kering

A global Luxury group, Kering manages the development of a series of renowned Houses in Fashion, Leather Goods and Jewelry: Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, Alexander McQueen, Brioni, Boucheron, Pomellato, DoDo, Qeelin and Ginori 1735, as well as Kering Eyewear and Kering Beauté. By placing creativity at the heart of its strategy, Kering enables its Houses to set new limits in terms of their creative expression while crafting tomorrow’s Luxury in a sustainable and responsible way. We capture these beliefs in our signature: “Empowering Imagination”. In 2023, Kering had 49,000 employees and revenue of €19.6 billion.

Contacts

EXCERPT FROM THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND ADDITIONAL

INFORMATION RELATING TO THE 2023 ANNUAL RESULTS



Contents Page Highlights and announcements since January 1, 2023 8 Consolidated income statement 11 Consolidated statement of comprehensive income 12 Consolidated balance sheet 13 Consolidated statement of changes in equity 14 Consolidated statement of cash flows 15 Revenue by quarter 16 Main definitions 17

HIGHLIGHTS AND ANNOUNCEMENTS SINCE JANUARY 1, 2023

Launch of the Circular Hub, the first dedicated circular economy platform in the Italian Luxury industry

February 21, 2023 – With support of Kering, Gucci launched its Circular Hub, the first dedicated circular economy platform for the Luxury sector, in Italy on February 21, 2023. Its aim is to accelerate the circular transformation of the Italian fashion industry's production model across the entire value chain, encompassing raw materials, design, and the optimization of production and logistics. It is a platform for innovation, supporting the design and manufacturing of circular products and the development of new solutions.

Kering Eyewear acquires French manufacturing company UNT

March 13, 2023 – Kering Eyewear strengthened its position in the Luxury eyewear industry by acquiring 100% of Usinage & Nouvelles Technologies (UNT) on June 30, 2023. UNT is based in the Jura region of France and is a key player in the manufacturing of high precision metal and mechanical components for the Luxury eyewear sector.

Kering plots a new course in terms of sustainability with group-wide target for reducing absolute emissions by 40%

March 17, 2023 – Kering announced a commitment to reducing its greenhouse gas emissions by 40% in absolute terms by 2035 compared with 2021. This new target, which covers scopes 1, 2 and 3 of the Greenhouse Gas Protocol (GHG Protocol), forms part of the evolution of the Group’s sustainability strategy and represents a necessary step to accelerate the implementation of the Group’s vision of modern and responsible luxury.

Preliminary investigation by the European Commission

April 19, 2023 – On April 18, 2023, as part of a preliminary investigation into the fashion sector in several countries under EU antitrust rules, the European Commission started an inspection at the Italian premises of Kering subsidiary Gucci. The Group is fully cooperating with the Commission as regards this investigation.

Kering unveils its Italian headquarters in the center of Milan

May 25, 2023 – Kering announced the opening of its new 9,500 square-meter offices in Milan. Kering is the sole occupant of the six-floor Palazzo Pertusati, located in the central Via Senato.

Acquisition of luxury fragrance House Creed by Kering Beauté

June 26, 2023 – Kering Beauté’s acquisition of a 100% stake in Creed, announced on June 26, 2023, was completed on October 17, 2023. Creed has been consolidated in Kering’s financial statements since November 1, 2023. The acquisition of Creed represents a major milestone for Kering Beauté. A perfect fit with the Group’s portfolio of renowned Luxury Houses, it gives Kering Beauté substantial scale and a platform for supporting the future development of other Kering Beauté fragrance franchises, particularly by leveraging Creed’s global distribution network.

Acquisition of a significant stake in Valentino

July 27, 2023 – Kering acquired a 30% stake in Valentino for €1.7 billion from Mayhoola, as part of a strategic partnership that leaves open the possibility for Mayhoola to become a shareholder in Kering. The agreement comprises an option for Kering to acquire 100% of the share capital of Valentino no later than 2028. This stake has been accounted for in Kering’s financial statements using the equity method since November 30, 2023.

Maison Boucheron acquires a High Jewelry workshop

November 6, 2023 – Boucheron pursued its development strategy and strengthened its production capabilities by acquiring a High Jewelry workshop employing around 60 craftspeople near Place Vendôme in Paris on October 31, 2023.

Bond issues

As part of the Group’s active liquidity management, Kering carried out three bond issues in 2023, helping it to enhance its funding flexibility and allowing it both to refinance existing debt and fund recent acquisitions. The great success of these issues with investors underscored the market’s confidence in the Group’s credit quality. Kering’s long-term debt is rated A with a stable outlook by Standard & Poor's.

On February 20, 2023, Kering carried out a €1.5 billion bond issue consisting of two tranches: a €750 million tranche with a 6-year maturity and a 3.25% coupon, and a €750 million tranche with a 10-year maturity and a 3.375% coupon.







The issue allowed the Group to refinance existing debt and, in part, fund the Maui Jim acquisition.

On August 29, 2023, Kering carried out a €3.8 billion bond issue consisting of four tranches: a €750 million tranche with a 2-year maturity and a 3.75% coupon, a €750 million tranche with a 4-year maturity and a 3.625% coupon, a €1 billion tranche with an 8-year maturity and a 3.625% coupon, a €1.3 billion tranche with a 12-year maturity and a 3.875% coupon.







This issue was partly intended to fund the acquisition of Creed.

On November 16, 2023, Kering carried out an £800 million bond issue consisting of two tranches: a £400 million tranche with a 3-year maturity and a 5.125% coupon, a £400 million tranche with a 9-year maturity and a 5% coupon.







This issue allowed the Group to diversify its funding sources by raising money in the sterling bond market for the first time.

Acquisition of a prestigious property on Fifth Avenue in New York City

January 22, 2024 – Kering announced the acquisition of a prestigious New York City property comprising luxury retail spaces across multiple floors and totaling approximately 115,000 sq. ft, or 10,700 sq. m., located at 715-717 Fifth Avenue, on the southeast corner of 56th Street, for $963 million (€885 million). This investment represents a new milestone in Kering’s selective real-estate strategy aimed at securing key locations that are highly desirable for its Houses.

APPOINTMENTS AND MOVEMENTS SINCE JANUARY 1, 2023

Appointment of Sabato de Sarno as Gucci’s Creative Director

January 28, 2023 – Sabato De Sarno’s appointment as Creative Director of Gucci was announced on January 28, 2023. He is responsible for defining and expressing the House’s creative vision through womenswear, menswear, leather goods, accessories, and lifestyle collections. Sabato De Sarno presented his first collection during Milan Women's Fashion Week in September 2023.

Appointment of Raffaella Cornaggia as Chief Executive Officer of Kering Beauté

February 3, 2023 – Raffaella Cornaggia was appointed as CEO of Kering Beauté on February 3, 2023. She is based in Paris, and has joined the Group’s Executive Committee. Supported by a team of seasoned professionals, her role is to develop Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, Alexander McQueen, Pomellato and Qeelin’s expertise in the Beauty category while carrying out strategic acquisitions in that sector.

Departure of Daniela Riccardi from Kering's Board of Directors

April 27, 2023 – In the meeting of the Board of Directors held after the end of the AGM on Thursday, April 27, 2023, Daniela Riccardi resigned from her role as a director of Kering.

Appointment of Maureen Chiquet to Kering’s Board of Directors

July 18, 2023 – The Board of Directors, after consultation with the Nominations & Governance Committee, decided to coopt Maureen Chiquet as independent director for the remainder of Daniela Riccardi’s term of office (expiring on December 31, 2025). She joined Kering’s Board of Directors in September 2023. Maureen Chiquet, a US citizen, has more than 35 years' experience in the fashion and luxury goods sector, including nine years as Global CEO of Chanel.

Moves to strengthen Kering’s governance and organization

July 18, 2023 - Kering announced a series of top appointments aimed at reinforcing stewardship of its Houses, further elevating its operational expertise and strengthening its organization:

In addition to her existing role as President and CEO of Yves Saint Laurent since 2013, Francesca Bellettini was appointed Kering Deputy CEO in charge of Brand Development.

Jean-Marc Duplaix, Chief Financial Officer since 2012, was appointed Kering Deputy CEO in charge of Operations and Finance.

Jean-François Palus, Kering Group Managing Director, was appointed President and CEO of Gucci, replacing Marco Bizzarri, who had been President and CEO of Gucci since 2015 and who left the company on September 23, 2023.

Armelle Poulou, Director of Corporate Finance, Treasury and Insurance since 2019, was appointed Chief Financial Officer of Kering on September 1, 2023. She reports to Jean-Marc Duplaix.

Alexander McQueen and Sarah Burton announce the end of their collaboration

September 11, 2023 – Alexander McQueen and its Creative Director Sarah Burton announced the end of their collaboration after two decades together.

Seán McGirr appointed Creative Director of Alexander McQueen

October 3, 2023 – Seán McGirr was appointed as Alexander McQueen’s Creative Director. He was previously Head of Ready-to-Wear at JW Anderson.

Departure of Tidjane Thiam from Kering's Board of Directors

January 9, 2024 – In order to have the necessary time to devote to his political commitments, Tidjane Thiam – who was elected President of the Democratic Party of Ivory Coast on December 22, 2023 – submitted his resignation from his position as Director to the Chairman of Kering’s Board of Directors. Tidjane Thiam became an independent Director of Kering on June 16, 2020. He was Chair of the Audit Committee and a member of the Remuneration Committee.

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT

(in € millions) 2023 2022 CONTINUING OPERATIONS Revenue 19,566 20,351 Cost of sales (4,639) (5,153) Gross margin 14,927 15,198 Other personnel expenses (2,982) (2,830) Other recurring operating income and expenses (7,199) (6,779) Recurring operating income 4,746 5,589 Other non-recurring operating income and expenses (103) (194) Operating income 4,643 5,395 Financial result (410) (260) Income before tax 4,233 5,135 Income tax expense (1,163) (1,420) Share in earnings (losses) of equity-accounted companies 4 2 Net income from continuing operations 3,074 3,717 o/w attributable to the Group 2,983 3,613 o/w attributable to minority interests 91 104 DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS Net income from discontinued operations – 1 o/w attributable to the Group – 1 o/w attributable to minority interests – – TOTAL GROUP Net income of consolidated companies 3,074 3,718 o/w attributable to the Group 2,983 3,614 o/w attributable to minority interests 91 104



(in € millions) 2023 2022 Net income attributable to the Group 2,983 3,614 Basic earnings per share (in €) 24.38 29.34 Diluted earnings per share (in €) 24.37 29.31 Net income from continuing operations attributable to the Group 2,983 3,613 Basic earnings per share (in €) 24.38 29.33 Diluted earnings per share (in €) 24.37 29.30 Net income from continuing operations (excluding non-recurring items) attributable to the Group 3,061 3,747 Basic earnings per share (in €) 25.02 30.42 Diluted earnings per share (in €) 25.01 30.39

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(in € millions) 2023 2022 Net income 3,074 3,718 o/w attributable to the Group 2,983 3,614 o/w attributable to minority interests 91 104 Change in currency translation adjustments relating to consolidated subsidiaries : (75) (69) change in currency translation adjustments (75) (69) amounts transferred to the income statement – – Change in foreign currency cash flow hedges : (4) 246 change in fair value 268 (68) amounts transferred to the income statement (271) 327 tax effects (1) (13) Change in other comprehensive income (loss) of equity-accounted companies : – – change in fair value – – tax effects – – Gains and losses recognized in equity, to be transferred to the income statement (79) 177 Change in provisions for pensions and other post-employment benefits : 1 24 change in actuarial gains and losses 1 30 tax effects – (6) Change in financial assets measured at fair value : (23) (225) change in fair value (33) (272) tax effects 10 47 Gains and losses recognized in equity, not to be transferred to the income statement (22) (201) Total gains and losses recognized in equity (101) (24) COMPREHENSIVE INCOME 2,973 3,694 o/w attributable to the Group 2,879 3,576 Net income of consolidated companies attributable to minority interests 94 118

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

Assets

(in € millions) 2023 2022 Goodwill 7,112 4,053 Brands and other intangible assets 8,178 7,357 Lease right-of-use assets 4,984 4,929 Property, plant and equipment 5,341 3,388 Investments in equity-accounted companies 1,750 49 Non-current financial assets 536 855 Deferred tax assets 1,520 1,640 Other non-current assets 16 8 Non current assets 29,437 22,279 Inventories 4,550 4,465 Trade receivables and accrued income 1,151 1,180 Current tax receivables 765 378 Current financial assets 136 167 Other current assets 1,406 1,136 Cash and cash equivalents 3,922 4,336 Current assets 11,930 11,662 Assets held for sale – – TOTAL ASSETS 41,367 33,941

Equity and liabilities

(in € millions) 2023 2022 Equity attributable to the Group 15,212 13,998 Equity attributable to the minority interests 798 785 Equity 16,010 14,783 Non-current borrowings 10,026 4,347 Non-current lease liabilities 4,511 4,420 Other non-current financial liabilities 13 - Non-current provisions for pensions and other post-employment benefits 68 66 Non-current provisions 21 19 Deferred tax liabilities 1,776 1,572 Other non-current liabilities 311 228 Non current liabilities 16,726 10,652 Current borrowings 2,400 2,295 Current lease liabilities 884 812 Current financial liabilities 588 663 Trade payables and accrued expenses 2,200 2,263 Current provisions for pensions and other post-employment benefits 12 12 Current provisions 163 168 Current tax liabilities 536 567 Other current liabilities 1,848 1,726 Current liabilities 8,631 8,506 Liabilities associated with assets held for sale – – TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 41,367 33,941

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

Before appropriation of net income

(in € millions) Number of shares outstanding Share

capital Capital

reserves Kering

treasury

shares Cumulative

translation

adjustments Remeasurement of financial

instruments Other

reserves and net income Group Minority

interests TOTAL As of January 1, 2022 124,068,705 499 1,655 (380) (82) 165 11,469 13,326 389 13,715 Net income 3,614 3,614 104 3,718 Total gains and losses recognized in equity (83) 21 24 (38) 14 (24) Comprehensive income (83) 21 3,638 3,576 118 3,694 Change in equity of Kering SA 102,862 38 38 – 38 Change in equity of subsidiaries – 346 346 Expense related to share-based payments 45 45 – 45 Cancellation of Kering treasury shares (3) (379) 382 – – – (Acquisitions) disposals of Kering treasury shares (1,951,197) (1,030) (1,030) – (1,030) Distribution of dividends (1,605) (1,605) (45) (1,650) Other changes (352) (352) (23) (375) As of December 31, 2022 122,220,370 496 1,314 (1,028) (165) 186 13,195 13,998 785 14,783 Net income 2,983 2,983 91 3,074 Total gains and losses recognized in equity (78) (26) (104) 3 (101) Comprehensive income (78) (26) 2,983 2,879 94 2,973 Change in equity of Kering SA – – – Change in equity of subsidiaries – 9 9 Expense related to share-based payments 16,928 10 15 25 – 25 Cancellation of Kering treasury shares (3) (330) 333 – – – (Acquisitions) disposals of Kering treasury shares 342,883 230 (217) 13 – 13 Distribution of dividends (1,705) (1,705) (42) (1,747) Other changes 5 (3) 2 (48) (46) As of December 31, 2023 122,580,181 493 984 (450) (243) 160 14,268 15,212 798 16,010

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOW

(in € millions) 2023 2022 Net income from continuing operations 3,074 3,717 Net recurring charges to depreciation, amortization

and provision on non-current operating assets 1,823 1,666 Other non-cash (income) expenses 94 (334) Cash flow received from operating activities 4,991 5,049 Interest paid (received) 300 287 Dividends received (9) (7) Current tax expense 1,007 1,597 Cash flow received from operating activities before tax,

dividends and interests 6,289 6,926 Change in working capital requirement (396) (902) Income tax paid (1,434) (1,746) Net cash received from operating activities 4,459 4,278 Acquisitions of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets (2,611) (1,071) Disposals of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets 135 1 Acquisitions of subsidiaries and associates, net of cash acquired (5,093) (1,565) Disposals of subsidiaries and associates, net of cash transferred – (32) Acquisitions of other financial assets (56) (235) Disposals of other financial assets 251 115 Interest and dividends received 76 17 Net cash received from (used in) investing activities (7,298) (2,770) Increase (decrease) in share capital and other transactions – 38 Dividends paid to shareholders of Kering SA (1,712) (1,483) Dividends paid to minority interests in consolidated subsidiaries (42) (45) Transactions with minority interests (24) 317 (Acquisitions) disposals of Kering treasury shares (10) (1,030) Issuance of bonds and bank debt 6,205 1,742 Redemption of bonds and bank debt (957) (904) Issuance (redemption) of other borrowings 174 343 Repayment of lease liabilities (880) (824) Interest paid and equivalent (377) (298) Net cash received from (used in) from financing activities 2,377 (2,144) Net cash received from (used in) discontinued operations – (8) Impact of exchange rate variations on cash and cash equivalents 18 222 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (444) (422) Cash and cash equivalents at opening 4,094 4,516 Cash and cash equivalents at closing 3,650 4,094

REVENUE FOR THE FIRST, SECOND, THIRD AND FOURTH QUARTERS OF 2023

(in € millions )







Q4 2023 Q4 2022(1) Reported change Comparable change(1) Q3 2023 Q3 2022(1) Reported change Comparable change(1) Q2 2023 Q2 2022(1) Reported change Comparable change(1) Q1 2023 Q1 2022 (1) Reported change Comparable change(1) Gucci 2,528 2,733 -8% -4% 2,217 2,581 -14% -7% 2,512 2,582 -3% +1% 2,616 2,591 +1% +1% Yves Saint Laurent 835 903 -8% -5% 768 916 -16% -12% 770 742 +4% +7% 806 739 +9% +8% Bottega Veneta 431 469 -8% -4% 381 437 -13% -7% 438 438 +0% +3% 395 396 -0% +0% Other Houses 853 924 -8% -5% 805 995 -19% -15% 966 982 -2% -1% 890 973 -9% -9% Kering Eyewear and Corporate 366 295 +24% +7% 333 253 +31% +3% 436 283 +54% +21% 433 308 +41% +11%







Eliminations (46) (40) - - (40) (45) - - (64) (53) - - (63) (51) - - KERING 4,967 5,284 -6% -4% 4,464 5,137 -13% -9% 5,058 4,974 +2% +3% 5,077 4,956 +2% +1%



(1) Change on a comparable scope and exchange rate basis.

MAIN DEFINITIONS

“Reported” and “comparable” revenue

The Group’s “reported” revenue corresponds to published revenue. The Group also uses “comparable” data to measure organic growth. “Comparable” revenue refers to 2022 revenue adjusted as follows by:

- neutralizing the portion of revenue corresponding to entities divested in 2022;

- including the portion of revenue corresponding to entities acquired in 2023;

- remeasuring 2022 revenue at 2023 exchange rates.

These adjustments give rise to comparative data at constant scope and exchange rates, which serve to measure organic growth.

Recurring operating income

The Group’s operating income includes all revenues and expenses directly related to its activities, whether these revenues and expenses are recurring or arise from non-recurring decisions or transactions.

Other non-recurring operating income and expenses consist of items that, by their nature, amount or frequency, could distort the assessment of the Group’s operating performance as reflected in its recurring operating income. They include changes in Group structure, the impairment of goodwill and brands and, where material, of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets, capital gains and losses on disposals of non-current assets, restructuring costs and disputes.

“Recurring operating income” is therefore a major indicator for the Group, defined as the difference between operating income and other non-recurring operating income and expenses. This intermediate line item is intended to facilitate the understanding of the operating performance of the Group and its Houses and can therefore be used as a way to estimate recurring performance. This indicator is presented in a manner that is consistent and stable over the long term in order to ensure the continuity and relevance of financial information.

EBITDA

The Group uses EBITDA to monitor its operating performance. This financial indicator corresponds to recurring operating income plus net charges to depreciation, amortization and provisions on non-current operating assets recognized in recurring operating income.

Free cash from operations, available cash flow from operations and available cash flow

The Group uses an intermediate line item, “Free cash flow from operations”, to monitor its financial performance. This financial indicator measures net operating cash flow less net operating investments (defined as acquisitions and disposals of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets).

The Group has also defined an indicator, “Available cash flow from operations”, in order to take into account capitalized fixed lease payments (repayments of principal and interest) pursuant to IFRS 16, and thereby reflect all of its operating cash flows.

“Available cash flow” therefore corresponds to available cash flow from operations plus interest and dividends received, less interest paid and equivalent (excluding leases).

Net debt

Net debt is one of the Group’s main financial indicators, and is defined as borrowings less cash and cash equivalents. Consequently, the cost of net debt corresponds to all financial income and expenses associated with these items, including the impact of derivative instruments used to hedge the fair value of borrowings.

Effective tax rate on recurring income

The effective tax rate on recurring income corresponds to the effective tax rate excluding tax effects relating to other non-recurring operating income and expenses.

Attachment