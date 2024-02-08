CallTower Secures Coveted Five9 2023 Global Partner Award

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, ROCHESTER, NY, Feb. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CallTower, a global leader in delivering cloud-based enterprise-class unified communications, contact center and collaboration solutions has been named a 2023 Global Partner by Five9, the provider of the Intelligent CX Platform. The Five9 2023 Global Partner Awards recognize the achievements of the Five9 worldwide ecosystem of channel partners, Systems Integrators, strategic alliance partners, and Independent Software Vendors (ISVs).

CallTower partners with Five9 to deliver one of the most comprehensive contact center integration solutions available on the market today. This collaboration leverages the advanced cloud-based contact center capabilities of Five9, seamlessly integrated with CallTower's robust communication solutions, to provide businesses with an unparalleled customer service experience. The integration enhances operational efficiency, offering features such as intelligent routing, real-time reporting, and omnichannel support, ensuring that every customer interaction is handled with exceptional care and precision.

By combining CallTower's expertise in cloud communications with Five9's cutting-edge contact center technology, businesses are empowered with a scalable, flexible solution that not only meets the demands of today's fast-paced communication environments but also anticipates the needs of tomorrow. This partnership is a testament to CallTower's commitment to delivering state-of-the-art communication solutions that drive customer satisfaction and business growth.

"We are incredibly honored to receive this award from Five9, recognizing our collective efforts to deliver what we believe is one of the most comprehensive contact center integration solutions on the market today," said Rachell McConkie, CallTower's Contact Center Product Owner. "This achievement underscores our commitment to innovation and excellence in serving our customers. Together with Five9, we've focused on creating a seamless, efficient, and powerful solution that not only meets the dynamic needs of today's businesses but also sets a new standard for customer engagement and support."

“Our partnership with Five9 has enabled us to push the boundaries of customer engagement, providing scalable, robust, and efficient communication solutions that meet the evolving demands of businesses globally”, said Wiiliam Rubio, CallTower’s Chief Revenue Officer. We are thrilled to be honored with this award as a testament to our team's hard work and dedication. Together, we are setting new standards in the industry, empowering organizations to deliver exceptional service that drives satisfaction and growth.”

“Our partners consistently provide a high level of value to Five9 and our joint customers. The continued growth we have experienced over the last several years would not have been possible without the global reach and stellar performance of our partners,” said Jake Butterbaugh, Senior Vice President, Global Partners. “These partner award winners represent the best of the best. We are so happy to recognize them and are humbled and inspired by their commitment to Five9 and to delivering outstanding CX. Congratulations, CallTower on your well-deserved recognition.”

Five9 is on a mission to Bring Joy to CX™. The Five9 Global Partner program and its 1,400+ members deliver excellence, integrity, and solutions that enable our joint customers to deliver exceptional customer experiences. The Five9 Intelligent CX Platform is a leading AI-powered CCaaS solution that elevates contact center performance by empowering managers with actionable insights and intelligence, personalize customer experiences with self-service and their choice of channel to communicate, elevating businesses to deliver results ensuring the delivery of joyful agent and customer experiences.



About CallTower

Since its inception in 2002, CallTower has evolved into a global cloud-based, enterprise-class Unified Communications, Contact Center and Collaboration solutions provider for growing organizations worldwide. CallTower provides, integrates and supports industry-leading solutions, including Operator Connect for Microsoft® Teams, MS Teams Direct Routing, GCC High Teams Direct Routing, Microsoft® 365, Cisco® Webex Calling / UCM, Cisco® CCP, Zoom Phone, Zoom (BYOB) and four contact center options, including Five9 for business customers.

For more information contact marketing@calltower.com