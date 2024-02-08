KIMPTON HOTELS & RESTAURANTS ANNOUNCES KIMPTON SANTO HOTEL IN SAN ANTONIO

San Antonio, Feb. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, part of IHG Hotels & Resorts’ luxury and lifestyle portfolio, announces today the name of its first hotel in San Antonio, Kimpton Santo (https://www.santohotelsanantonio.com), set to open in late 2024.

White Lodging, the hotel’s owner and operator, also confirmed leadership appointments of Lynn Snyder, who will serve as the property’s general manager, and Jeremy Lander, as its director of sales and marketing.

The inspiration behind Kimpton Santo’s name stems from the soulful essence of San Antonio’s namesake, Saint Anthony, along with the history of the land on which the hotel resides. The 10-story, 347-room luxury property includes several 19th century German-English schoolhouse buildings, which have been preserved and folded into the hotel’s design.

Kimpton Santo Leadership Team

Lynn Snyder and Jeremy Lander will help bring the hotel to life by building a team that will offer a truly exceptional luxury lifestyle hotel experience.

Snyder is a veteran White Lodging Hospitalitarian of 15 years. She has been a member of the opening leadership team for seven White Lodging hotels across the country and most recently served as the general manager at the Aloft & Element Austin Downtown. She also co-founded a hospitality junior business council in Austin that fosters community service, mentorship, training, and networking opportunities for hospitality workers.

Lander is a certified hotel sales leader and brings more than 25 years’ experience in hospitality sales to his role at the Kimpton Santo. He will oversee a team responsible for sales, digital and traditional marketing, and on-site activations. Prior to his role at Kimpton Santo, Lander worked with Omni Hotels & Resorts in properties across San Antonio and Austin.

Kimpton Santo Bridges Downtown and Southtown

Kimpton Santo’s location at 423 S. Alamo is situated in the heart of San Antonio’s burgeoning arts and business communities. Nestled on the border between Downtown and Southtown, Kimpton Santo seamlessly merges a 19th-century historic German-English schoolhouse with sleek, ultra-modern rooms and amenities. Upon arrival guests will experience vintage craftsmanship fused with modernist touches and Spanish-inspired décor.

“Kimpton Santo’s design, service offering, and location all blend together to bring one of the most exciting projects – part new build, part adaptive reuse – to San Antonio,” said Snyder. “We look forward to being a cherished part of this beautiful city and a destination for exceptional service and amenities.”

Kimpton Santo’s 347 stylish guest rooms include 16 spacious suites. The more than 13,000 square feet of conveniently located event space features two ballrooms and a unique outdoor atrium – providing personalized catering and events provided by the hotel’s talented team.

An unforgettable feature of the property is its eight charming schoolhouse guest suites built within one of the historic buildings, complete with stone-clad walls and semi-private patios overlooking a historic courtyard shaded by century-old oak trees.

Kimpton Santo’s culinary offerings include multiple contemporary fine dining options including a steakhouse and oyster bar, an intimate cocktail bar and rooftop bar. The hotel’s roof deck, lounge and pool will be the highest luxury open-air rooftop in the city and offers a breathtaking panoramic view of the city, including the nearby Hemisfair Park. The high-end steakhouse and intimate cocktail bar are incorporated within the historic schoolhouse buildings and many of the original architectural details remain including vaulted exposed-wood ceilings and interior and exterior stone facades. More details about the hotel’s restaurants and bars will be shared in the months before opening.

As a part of IHG Hotels & Resorts’ luxury and lifestyle portfolio, Kimpton Santo stands at the forefront of a new wave of hospitality destinations in the city, offering a truly exceptional luxury lifestyle hotel experience. Kimpton and White Lodging, with the support of HKS Architects, Harvey Cleary Builders, and Blum Consulting Engineers , are bringing the hotel’s structure to life supported by the interior design expertise of KTGY Simeone Deary Design Group.

Learn more about the hotel and inquire about future group bookings here. Additional information about the Kimpton brand is available here and on the IHG One Rewards mobile app.

For more information about White Lodging’s complete property portfolio and career opportunities, visit www.whitelodging.com.

ABOUT WHITE LODGING:

White Lodging, established in 1985 by Bruce White, has evolved into one of the country’s largest privately held hospitality companies focused exclusively on highly curated urban and lifestyle properties. The company develops, owns and manages a portfolio of brands in destination-driven markets, including Austin, Chicago, Denver, Nashville, Indianapolis, and Louisville. With a focus on elevated and experiential service, White Lodging’s portfolio consists of approximately 60 premium hotels; a private collection of world-renowned luxury ranches; 50 locally relevant, award-winning restaurants; and 10 market-leading rooftop bars. White Lodging focuses on hiring and developing hospitalitarians that are committed to exceptional service and fostering meaningful connections. White Lodging is the second highest in the 2021 J.D. Power Guest Satisfaction Benchmark for third-party management companies, and has been near the top since the first benchmark was published. For more information about White Lodging, visit www.whitelodging.com or follow the company on LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

