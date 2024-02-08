Beer Institute Releases December 2023 Domestic Tax Paid Estimate

WASHINGTON, Feb. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the Beer Institute published an unofficial estimate of domestic tax paid shipments by beer brewers for December 2023:

The December 2023 estimate is 11,700,000 barrels, a decrease of 2.5% compared to December 2022 removals of 11,996,258.

Domestic Tax Paid - TTB (31 Gallon Barrels) Month 2022 2023 Percent Change Volume Change January 11,605,709 11,195,678 -3.5% -410,031 February 10,867,830 11,024,243 1.4% 156,413 March 15,387,646 14,650,304 -4.8% -737,342 April 13,563,270 12,842,000 -5.3% -721,270 May 14,451,198 12,751,000 -11.8% -1,700,198 June 16,349,214 15,017,000 -8.1% -1,332,214 July 13,970,237 13,233,000 -5.3% -737,237 August 14,976,009 13,988,000 -6.6% -988,009 September 14,431,528 12,911,000 -10.5% -1,520,528 October 12,730,283 11,227,000 -11.8% -1,503,283 November 11,751,754 10,950,000 -6.8% -801,754 December 11,996,258 11,700,000 -2.5% -296,258 YTD 162,080,936 151,489,225 -6.5% -10,591,711

The January 2024 domestic tax paid estimate is scheduled to be released on March 8, 2024.

###

