IBEX Announces Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results

WASHINGTON, Feb. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IBEX Limited (“ibex”), a leading provider in global business process outsourcing and end-to-end customer engagement technology solutions, today announced financial results for its second fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2023.



“We delivered against a number of our key objectives in the second quarter, highlighted by the eight new client wins in the quarter, totaling twelve in the first half of the fiscal year versus seven in the prior year period,” commented Bob Dechant, CEO of ibex. “That being said, softness in volumes with several of our clients have put recent pressure on our top and bottom line and our second quarter reflected that. To ensure that we resume our historical growth leadership position, we have been making strategic investments in our building blocks for our next stage of growth over the last 12 months including expansion of our sales organization and enhancing our AI capabilities. We are now seeing momentum build in terms of size, speed and quality of our pipeline and wins. Clients are now looking for BPO partners who can not only deliver great contact center solutions, but also rapidly deploy disruptive AI-based solutions for them. Our recent wins and strength of our pipeline highlight our ability to win on both fronts and positions us for growth as we move forward,” added Dechant.

Second Quarter 2024 Key Highlights

Eight new client relationships won across HealthTech, FinTech, Retail & E-Commerce and new emerging Technology companies, totaling twelve for the year to date compared to seven in the prior year period.



GAAP Financials:

Second quarter revenue of $132.6 million declined 4.8% from the prior year quarter.

Net income was $6.1 million compared to $9.3 million in the prior year quarter. Net income margin was 4.6% compared to 6.7% in the prior year quarter.

Diluted earnings per share were $0.33 compared to $0.49 in the prior year quarter.



Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

Adjusted net income was $8.0 million compared to $12.2 million in the prior year quarter.

Adjusted earnings per share were $0.44 compared to $0.65 in the prior year quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA was $14.3 million compared to $19.4 million in the prior year quarter. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 10.8% compared to 13.9% in the prior year quarter.



Other Metrics:

$2.3 million adverse impact realized year over year to revenue and EBITDA associated with the deferral of revenue for new logo and client ramps.

Repurchased 488,803 shares at a total cost of $8.4 million in the second quarter, and a total of 740,346 shares through January 31, 2024 at a total cost of $12.5 million fiscal year to date.

Second Quarter Financial Performance

Revenue

Revenue was $132.6 million, compared to $139.3 million in the prior year quarter, a decrease of 4.8%. Revenues were impacted by lower volumes in certain verticals and the year over year shift of delivery from onshore to offshore regions.

$2.3 million adverse impact to revenue compared to the prior year quarter associated with the deferral of training revenue for new logo and client ramps.

Growth in our strategic HealthTech and Retail & E-Commerce verticals partly offset the above-mentioned revenue declines in our FinTech and Telecommunications verticals.



Net Income and Earnings Per Share

Net income was $6.1 million compared to $9.3 million in the prior year quarter. Diluted earnings per share were $0.33 compared to $0.49 in the prior year quarter. The decreases were primarily driven by the adverse impact of the $2.3 million deferred training revenue, as well as strategic investments made for the business in technology and sales & marketing, resulting in lower income from operations.

Net income margin was 4.6% compared to 6.7% in the prior year quarter.

Non-GAAP adjusted net income was $8.0 million compared to $12.2 million in the prior year quarter. Non-GAAP adjusted diluted earnings per share were $0.44 compared to $0.65 in the prior year quarter (see Exhibit 1 for reconciliation). The decrease per share was primarily attributable to the impact of deferred training revenue and the noted strategic investments in growth.



Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA was $14.3 million compared to $19.4 million in the prior year quarter (see Exhibit 2 for reconciliation), driven by the aforementioned factors related to deferred training revenue and strategic investments.

Adjusted EBITDA margin was 10.8% compared to 13.9% in the prior year quarter, the decline for which is attributable to the two key factors noted above (see Exhibit 2 for reconciliation).

Cash Flow and Balance Sheet

Net cash provided by operating activities decreased to $(1.6) million compared to $5.3 million in the prior year quarter.

Capital expenditures were $2.9 million compared to $7.9 million in the prior year quarter.

Free cash flow decreased to $(4.5) million, compared to $(2.7) million in the prior year quarter (see Exhibit 3 for reconciliation).

Cash and cash equivalents was $49.0 million as of December 31, 2023, compared to cash and cash equivalents of $57.4 million as of June 30, 2023. The decline in cash is attributable to the share repurchase program.

Net cash position was $48.0 million as of December 31, 2023, compared to $56.4 million as of June 30, 2023 (see Exhibit 4 for reconciliation).



“We believe in our overall business fundamentals and the differentiated value proposition we bring to our clients. However, softness in several of our client volumes has resulted in lower revenues,” said Taylor Greenwald, CFO of ibex. “We expect this volume trajectory to continue for the near term, and, therefore, expect third quarter revenues to trend similarly as the first two quarters on a year over year basis. As our new client ramps reach scale in the fourth quarter, we anticipate an inflection towards growth. We remain confident our strategy of driving growth in our higher margin offshore regions, accelerated by new client wins, and realizing cost savings through optimizing our site footprint will drive improvement in adjusted EBITDA margins for the second half of our fiscal year and in the years ahead.”

“As a result we are updating our Full Year guidance as follows: On a full year basis we expect revenues to be between $505 and $510 million and adjusted EBITDA margin in the range of 12-13%.”

Fiscal Year 2024 Guidance

Fiscal year 2024 revenue between $505 to $510 million.

Adjusted EBITDA margin of approximately 12-13%.

Capital expenditures of $15 to $20 million.

Financial Information

This announcement does not contain sufficient information to constitute an interim financial report as defined in Financial Accounting Standards ASC 270, “Interim Reporting.” The financial information in this press release has not been audited.

IBEX LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

(in thousands) December 31,

2023 June 30,

2023 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 49,016 $ 57,429 Accounts receivable, net 104,747 86,364 Prepaid expenses 5,278 6,616 Due from related parties 129 43 Tax advances and receivables 8,367 5,965 Other current assets 1,956 2,190 Total current assets 169,493 158,607 Non-current assets Property and equipment, net 35,950 41,151 Operating lease assets 69,190 70,919 Goodwill 11,832 11,832 Deferred tax asset, net 4,289 4,585 Other non-current assets 7,420 6,230 Total non-current assets 128,681 134,717 Total assets $ 298,174 $ 293,324 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 17,934 $ 18,705 Accrued payroll and employee-related liabilities 32,387 29,360 Current deferred revenue 6,463 6,413 Current operating lease liabilities 13,608 13,036 Current maturities of long-term debt 441 413 Due to related parties 54 2,314 Income taxes payable 3,346 3,020 Total current liabilities 74,233 73,261 Non-current liabilities Non-current deferred revenue 1,634 1,383 Non-current operating lease liabilities 62,406 64,854 Long-term debt 560 600 Other non-current liabilities 3,228 3,262 Total non-current liabilities 67,828 70,099 Total liabilities 142,061 143,360 Stockholders' equity Common stock 2 2 Additional paid-in capital 207,638 204,734 Treasury stock (14,116 ) (3,682 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (6,133 ) (6,312 ) Accumulated deficit (31,278 ) (44,778 ) Total stockholders' equity 156,113 149,964 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 298,174 $ 293,324





IBEX LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

(Unaudited)

(in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended

December 31, Six Months Ended

December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue $ 132,634 $ 139,325 $ 257,243 $ 267,130 Cost of services (exclusive of depreciation and amortization presented separately below) 95,884 99,790 184,080 195,943 Selling, general and administrative 24,857 23,502 47,897 42,807 Depreciation and amortization 4,946 4,582 9,988 9,259 Total operating expenses 125,687 127,874 241,965 248,009 Income from operations 6,947 11,451 15,278 19,121 Interest income 512 138 1,098 186 Interest expense (111 ) (300 ) (215 ) (448 ) Income before income taxes 7,348 11,289 16,161 18,859 Provision for income tax expense (1,273 ) (2,019 ) (2,661 ) (3,066 ) Net income $ 6,075 $ 9,270 $ 13,500 $ 15,793 Other comprehensive income / (loss) Foreign currency translation adjustments $ 679 $ 554 $ (22 ) $ (1,123 ) Unrealized gain on cash flow hedging instruments, net of tax 395 814 201 553 Total other comprehensive gain / (loss) 1,074 1,368 179 (570 ) Total comprehensive income $ 7,149 $ 10,638 $ 13,679 $ 15,223 Net income per share Basic $ 0.34 $ 0.51 $ 0.75 $ 0.87 Diluted $ 0.33 $ 0.49 $ 0.72 $ 0.84 Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic 17,885 18,149 18,084 18,154 Diluted 18,440 18,860 18,667 18,759





IBEX LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

(in thousands) Three Months Ended

December 31, Six Months Ended

December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net income $ 6,075 $ 9,270 $ 13,500 $ 15,793 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 4,946 4,582 9,988 9,259 Noncash lease expense 3,297 3,719 6,522 7,273 Warrant contra revenue 307 310 594 596 Deferred income tax 52 1,214 296 1,506 Share-based compensation expense 1,427 1,533 2,275 2,655 Allowance of expected credit losses (5 ) 115 6 117 Change in assets and liabilities: Increase in accounts receivable (14,544 ) (11,381 ) (18,336 ) (18,272 ) (Increase) / decrease in prepaid expenses and other current assets (936 ) 3,366 (2,192 ) 3,223 Increase / (decrease) in accounts payable and accrued liabilities 338 (2,151 ) 544 (1,282 ) Increase / (decrease) in deferred revenue 673 (1,640 ) 301 (2,905 ) Decrease in operating lease liabilities (3,267 ) (3,644 ) (6,451 ) (7,108 ) Net cash / (outflow) inflow from operating activities (1,637 ) 5,293 7,047 10,855 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Purchase of property and equipment (2,892 ) (7,948 ) (4,944 ) (11,506 ) Net cash outflow from investing activities (2,892 ) (7,948 ) (4,944 ) (11,506 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from line of credit 59 29,959 96 39,314 Repayments of line of credit (59 ) (32,300 ) (148 ) (46,300 ) Repayment of debt — (838 ) — (3,524 ) Proceeds from the exercise of options 6 1,188 11 1,209 Principal payments on finance leases (116 ) (186 ) (204 ) (266 ) Purchase of treasury shares (8,442 ) — (10,274 ) (276 ) Net cash outflow from financing activities (8,552 ) (2,177 ) (10,519 ) (9,843 ) Effects of exchange rate difference on cash and cash equivalents 68 63 3 (255 ) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (13,013 ) (4,769 ) (8,413 ) (10,749 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning 62,029 42,851 57,429 48,831 Cash and cash equivalents, ending $ 49,016 $ 38,082 $ 49,016 $ 38,082







IBEX LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES

Reconciliation of GAAP Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

EXHIBIT 1: Adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share

We define adjusted net income as net income before the effect of the following items: non-recurring expenses (including legal and settlement costs), warrant contra revenue, foreign currency gains or losses, and share-based compensation expense, net of the tax impact of such adjustments. We define adjusted earnings per share as adjusted net income divided by weighted average diluted shares outstanding. The following table provides a reconciliation of net income to adjusted net income and diluted earnings per share to adjusted earnings per share for the periods presented:

($000s, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended

December 31, Six Months Ended

December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income $ 6,075 $ 9,270 $ 13,500 $ 15,793 Net income margin 4.6 % 6.7 % 5.2 % 5.9 % Non-recurring expenses — 792 — 792 Warrant contra revenue 307 310 594 596 Foreign currency losses / (gains) 697 752 (100 ) (97 ) Share-based compensation expense 1,427 1,533 2,275 2,655 Total adjustments $ 2,431 $ 3,387 $ 2,769 $ 3,946 Tax impact of adjustments1 (482 ) (425 ) (671 ) (710 ) Adjusted net income $ 8,024 $ 12,232 $ 15,598 $ 19,029 Adjusted net income margin 6.0 % 8.8 % 6.1 % 7.1 % Diluted earnings per share $ 0.33 $ 0.49 $ 0.72 $ 0.84 Per share impact of adjustments to net income 0.11 0.16 0.12 0.17 Adjusted earnings per share $ 0.44 $ 0.65 $ 0.84 $ 1.01 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 18,440 18,860 18,667 18,759

________________________

1The tax impact of each adjustment is calculated using the effective tax rate in the relevant jurisdictions.





EXHIBIT 2: EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA margin

EBITDA is a non-GAAP profitability measure that represents net income before the effect of the following items: interest expense, income tax expense, and depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP profitability measure that represents EBITDA before the effect of the following items: non-recurring expenses (including legal and settlement costs), interest income, warrant contra revenue, foreign currency gains or losses, and share-based compensation expense. Adjusted EBITDA margin is a non-GAAP profitability measure that represents adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue. The following table provides a reconciliation of net income and net income margin to adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin for the periods presented:

Three Months Ended

December 31, Six Months Ended

December 31, ($000s) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income $ 6,075 $ 9,270 $ 13,500 $ 15,793 Net income margin 4.6 % 6.7 % 5.2 % 5.9 % Interest expense 111 300 215 448 Income tax expense 1,273 2,019 2,661 3,066 Depreciation and amortization 4,946 4,582 9,988 9,259 EBITDA $ 12,405 $ 16,171 $ 26,364 $ 28,566 Non-recurring expenses — 792 — 792 Interest income (512 ) (138 ) (1,098 ) (186 ) Warrant contra revenue 307 310 594 596 Foreign currency losses / (gains) 697 752 (100 ) (97 ) Share-based compensation expense 1,427 1,533 2,275 2,655 Adjusted EBITDA $ 14,324 $ 19,420 $ 28,035 $ 32,326 Adjusted EBITDA margin 10.8 % 13.9 % 10.9 % 12.1 %



EXHIBIT 3: Free cash flow

We define free cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures.

Three Months Ended

December 31, Six Months Ended

December 31, ($000s) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net cash / (used in) provided by operating activities $ (1,637 ) $ 5,293 $ 7,047 $ 10,855 Less: capital expenditures 2,892 7,948 4,944 11,506 Free cash flow $ (4,529 ) $ (2,655 ) $ 2,103 $ (651 )



EXHIBIT 4: Net cash

We define net cash as total cash and cash equivalents less debt.