Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program

Update on the Share Buyback Program

Period from 1 February 2024 to 7 February 2024

On 17 November 2023, Bekaert announced the start of the eighth tranche of its buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 30 million (the Eighth Tranche). All shares bought as part of the Program will be cancelled. The purpose of the Program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 1 February 2024 to 7 February 2024, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 50 000 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the eighth of the Program during the period from 1 February 2024 to 7 February 2024:

  Repurchase of shares
Date Market Number of Shares Average Price paid (€) Highest Price
paid (€) 		Lowest Price
paid (€) 		Total
Amount (€)
1 February 2024 Euronext Brussels 9 000 45.22 45.40 45.06 406 980
  MTF CBOE 1 000 45.24 45.36 45.08 45 240
  MTF Turquoise          
  MTF Aquis          
2 February 2024 Euronext Brussels 9 000 45.42 45.68 45.00 408 780
  MTF CBOE 1 000 45.47 45.68 45.12 45 470
  MTF Turquoise          
  MTF Aquis          
5 February 2024 Euronext Brussels 9 000 45.44 46.10 44.84 408 960
  MTF CBOE 1 000 45.45 46.12 44.88 45 450
  MTF Turquoise          
  MTF Aquis          
6 February 2024 Euronext Brussels 9 000 46.20 46.78 45.44 415 800
  MTF CBOE 1 000 46.19 46.68 45.42 46 190
  MTF Turquoise          
  MTF Aquis          
7 February 2024 Euronext Brussels 9 000 46.62 46.98 46.00 419 580
  MTF CBOE 1 000 46.61 46.90 46.04 46 610
  MTF Turquoise          
  MTF Aquis          
Total   50 000 45.78 46.98 44.84 2 289 060

On 7 February 2024 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 2 421 471 own shares, or 4.42% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website. 

 

