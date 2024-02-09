Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program





Update on the Share Buyback Program

Period from 1 February 2024 to 7 February 2024

On 17 November 2023 , Bekaert announced the start of the eighth tranche of its buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 30 million (the Eighth Tranche). All shares bought as part of the Program will be cancelled. The purpose of the Program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 1 February 2024 to 7 February 2024, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 50 000 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the eighth of the Program during the period from 1 February 2024 to 7 February 2024:

Repurchase of shares Date Market Number of Shares Average Price paid (€) Highest Price

paid (€) Lowest Price

paid (€) Total

Amount (€) 1 February 2024 Euronext Brussels 9 000 45.22 45.40 45.06 406 980 MTF CBOE 1 000 45.24 45.36 45.08 45 240 MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis 2 February 2024 Euronext Brussels 9 000 45.42 45.68 45.00 408 780 MTF CBOE 1 000 45.47 45.68 45.12 45 470 MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis 5 February 2024 Euronext Brussels 9 000 45.44 46.10 44.84 408 960 MTF CBOE 1 000 45.45 46.12 44.88 45 450 MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis 6 February 2024 Euronext Brussels 9 000 46.20 46.78 45.44 415 800 MTF CBOE 1 000 46.19 46.68 45.42 46 190 MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis 7 February 2024 Euronext Brussels 9 000 46.62 46.98 46.00 419 580 MTF CBOE 1 000 46.61 46.90 46.04 46 610 MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis Total 50 000 45.78 46.98 44.84 2 289 060

On 7 February 2024 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 2 421 471 own shares, or 4.42% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

