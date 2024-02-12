BairesDev Recognized on the Clutch 1000 List for 2023

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Feb. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BairesDev® , a nearshore software solutions company, proudly announces its inclusion in the Clutch 1000 list for 2023, for its 4.9 out of 5 score and outstanding client reviews in the platform. This exclusive ranking showcases the 1000 business service providers among over 280,000 global entities on Clutch, a renowned platform for B2B ratings and reviews.



With a client satisfaction rate of 91%, BairesDev stands out for its ability to deliver results to clients, adding value throughout the software development journey. This accolade highlights BairesDev's excellence as a B2B service provider, underlining its dedication to delivering high-quality software solutions.

Nacho de Marco, co-founder and CEO of BairesDev, commented on this achievement: "Being included in the Clutch 1000 list is a testament to our team's hard work and our continuous effort to provide top-notch services. This recognition reinforces our position as a top player in the global software outsourcing industry and motivates us to keep pushing the boundaries of innovation and excellence."

BairesDev's recognition on this prestigious list reflects its unwavering commitment to quality and client satisfaction. The selection criteria for the Clutch 1000 list includes the quantity, quality, and recency of verified client reviews, the diversity and scope of the clientele, a robust and competitive company profile, and strong brand awareness and industry recognition. This achievement further solidifies BairesDev's position as a trusted partner for businesses seeking innovative and efficient software solutions.

"The Clutch 1000 is one of the most prestigious awards a service provider on Clutch can earn," said Sonny Ganguly, CEO of Clutch. "By featuring these top 1000 companies, we aim to connect businesses with the right service providers for their goals and, in turn, accelerate their own growth. Congratulations to these service providers for not only this recognition but for their steadfast commitment to delivering value for their clients."



View the complete list of 2023 Clutch 1000 honorees here .



About BairesDev

BairesDev is a strategic partner to hundreds of global brands on their software development journey, offering tailored solutions for dedicated teams, outsourced projects, staff augmentation, and more. The company's approach centers on understanding before action. With over a decade of experience, BairesDev has collaborated with startups, Fortune Global 500 companies, and industry disruptors worldwide, alongside the top 1% of tech talent from the Americas and the Caribbean.