Lean Solutions Group Partners with FreightWaves to Throw Fourth Annual Mastermind 2024

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla., Feb. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lean Solutions Group (LSG), a nearshore and offshore services provider, today announced the kick off of their highly anticipated Mastermind 2024. In partnership with FreightWaves, the two-day event is being held in Cartagena, Colombia, and will be attended by a multitude of industry leaders, with keynote speakers Daymond John, Mike Abrashoff, and Andy Lark. Several fireside chats will also be conducted by experts covering the most compelling and dynamic nearshoring and industry related topics.



“This is our fourth annual Lean Solutions Group Mastermind, where companies can attend to learn more about leadership, culture, and high-end services that will not only empower their overall business strategy but provide the tools and resources needed to navigate 2024,” said Robert Cadena, CEO and Co-Founder of Lean Solutions Group. “Attendees will find that the agenda is full of unique experiences and will provide the opportunity to network amongst peers to create business opportunities that will help propel each company to the next level.”

Known for leveraging the best talent across each industry sector served, the event hosted by Lean Solutions will highlight and show firsthand the many potentials of nearshoring. According to C.H. Robinson’s 2023 shipper survey, almost 40% of shippers have already taken advantage of nearshoring or are considering it as an option for their company. Furthermore, over the past year, Mexico has been in a position to take advantage of nearshoring opportunities.

A 2023 quarter-three report from Banxico confirmed that 2024 alone is expected to see a 3% economic growth in activity from the country, which suggests a less pronounced slowdown in external demand for the territory. Also, between January and October of 2023, some 120 nearshoring investment commitments were made, worth $44 billion. Of that amount, 55% came from the US, according to a published Nearshoring Data Monitor report by Santander Mexico.

“Companies can no longer ignore the benefits of nearshoring,” continued Cadena. “The positive impact that it has on business models from a range of industries is backed by data. Key locations such as Mexico and Colombia are strategically prepared to take on business opportunities and deliver results that come with cost savings for all parties involved. These territories have a skilled workforce that is knowledgeable, talented, and equipped to provide a streamlined transition in both production for companies and additional services.”

Established in 2012, Lean Solutions has a highly scalable and flexible workforce of approximately 9,000 employees, with operations at seven satellite offices in Colombia, Guatemala, Mexico, and the Philippines. Partnering with more than 500 US-based companies, LSG provides services that are inclusive of business process outsourcing, marketing, sales, staffing, and technology.

To learn more about Lean Solutions products and services, visit https://www.leangroup.com/.

Lean Solutions Group, established in 2012 and based in Coral Springs, Florida, is a nearshore and offshore services provider with a highly scalable and flexible workforce of approximately 9,000 employees with operations at seven satellite offices in Colombia, Guatemala, Mexico, and the Philippines. Partnering with more than 500 U.S.-based companies, Lean Solutions Group's expanded service offerings include staffing, technology, marketing, sales, and business process outsourcing services, all in one place. By leveraging the best talent, culture, and price that Lean Solutions provide, businesses can lower operational costs and drive business growth. For more information, visit https://www.leangroup.com/.

