Half-year report on IPSOS’ liquidity contract - December 2023

Half-year report on IPSOS’ liquidity contract with BNP PARIBAS
Under the liquidity contract entrusted by IPSOS SA to BNP Paribas, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account as at December 31, 2023:
- 7,052 IPSOS shares
- € 1,423,021
During the 2nd half 2023, it has been traded a total of:
|Purchase
|109,338 shares
|€ 5,097,321
|1 138 transactions
|Sale
|117,484 shares
|€ 5,586,114
|1 110 transactions
For information, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account at the last report (June 30, 2023):
- 17,222 IPSOS shares
- €806,767
During the 1st half 2023, it has been traded a total of:
|Purchase
|124,247 shares
|€6,826,976
|1,046 transactions
|Sale
|116,474 shares
|€6,370,727
|883 transactions
At July 1, 2021, the date of implementation of AMF decision no. 2021-01 of June 22, 2021, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account:
- 12,527 IPSOS shares
- €926,655
At December 31, 2018, the date of implementation of AMF decision no. 2018-1 of July 2, 2018, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account:
- 34,979 IPSOS shares
- €233,110
Attachment