Astrotech Reports Second Quarter Of Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results

Financial Highlights & Recent Developments

Year-to-date revenue totaled $1,540 thousand compared to $301 thousand in the comparative period in the prior year. This represents an increase of 512%. The growth was predominantly due to the Company successfully delivering on two previously announced purchase orders for TRACER 1000™ explosive trace detectors (ETDs) to customers in Romania.

Astrotech’s consolidated balance sheet remains strong with $37 million in cash and liquid investments, which are anticipated to support our research and development, organic growth, and potential acquisition targets.

Year-to-date fiscal year 2024 gross margin increased to 46% from 38% during the comparative period in the prior year, as we continue to benefit from the further refining and ruggedizing of our equipment.

After the end of the quarter, 1 st Detect reentered detection and non-detection testing with the U.S. Transportation Security Administration (TSA) for cargo security. Successful completion of TSA cargo detection testing is the final step to be listed on the Air Cargo Screening Technology List as an “approved” device. If approved, we believe the TRACER 1000 will be approved for cargo security screening sales in the United States.

Detect reentered detection and non-detection testing with the U.S. Transportation Security Administration (TSA) for cargo security. Successful completion of TSA cargo detection testing is the final step to be listed on the Air Cargo Screening Technology List as an “approved” device. If approved, we believe the TRACER 1000 will be approved for cargo security screening sales in the United States. Pro-Control, Inc (Pro-Control) was launched December 12, 2023, and is focused on applying the Astrotech Mass Spectrometer Technology™ (AMS Technology) in chemical manufacturing process control applications developed by AgLAB. The Pro-Control Maximum Value Process™ and the Pro-Control-1000™ mass spectrometer are designed to test, measure and increase potency, purity and weight yields in the chemical manufacturing processes.



Production and sales efforts continue for the AgLAB 1000-D2™, which utilizes the Maximum Value Process™. We exhibited it at this year’s MJ BizCon held late in the second quarter of fiscal year 2024.



“Fiscal year 2024 continued with strong sales at 1st Detect as we successfully fulfilled our two significant Tracer 1000 orders,” stated Thomas B. Pickens, III, Astrotech’s Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, and Chief Technology Officer. “We are gaining traction with the checkpoint market, especially with those customers looking to the future, by bringing the world’s first ECAC approved mass spectrometer ETD to their airports. Our ruggedized ETD brings the selectivity of a mass spectrometer to the checkpoint, and our customers have reported less false alarms while using our ETD compared to traditional IMS machines. This requires little to no additional training normally associated with using a traditional mass spectrometer. Further, the Pro-Control subsidiary was launched late this quarter and we look forward to introducing Pro-Control to chemical manufacturers who are using vacuum distillation,” stated Thomas B. Pickens, III.

About Astrotech Corporation

Astrotech (Nasdaq: ASTC) is a mass spectrometry company that launches, manages, and commercializes scalable companies based on its innovative core technology through its wholly owned subsidiaries. 1st Detect develops, manufactures, and sells trace detectors for use in the security and detection market. AgLAB is developing chemical analyzers for use in the agriculture market. BreathTech is developing a breath analysis tool to provide early detection of lung diseases. Pro-Control is developing the mass spectrometry technology for use in chemical manufacturing processes. Astrotech is headquartered in Austin, Texas. For information, please visit www.astrotechcorp.com.

About the AgLAB-1000™, the BreathTest-1000™ and the Pro-Control-1000™

This press release contains information about our new products under development, AgLAB-1000, BreathTest-1000 and Pro-Control-1000. Product development involves a high degree of risk and uncertainty, and there can be no assurance that our new products will be successfully developed, achieve their intended benefits, receive full market authorization, or be commercially successful. In addition, FDA approval will be required to market BreathTest-1000 in the United States. Obtaining FDA approval is a complex and lengthy process, and there can be no assurance that FDA approval for BreathTest-1000 will be granted on a timely basis or at all.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, trends, and uncertainties that could cause actual results to be materially different from the forward-looking statement. These factors include, but are not limited to, the adverse impact of inflationary pressures, including significant increases in fuel costs, global economic conditions and events related to these conditions, including the ongoing wars in Ukraine and the middle east and the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company’s use of proceeds from the common stock offerings, whether we can successfully complete the development of our new products and proprietary technologies, whether we can obtain the FDA and other regulatory approvals required to market our products under development in the United States or abroad, whether the market will accept our products and services and whether we are successful in identifying, completing and integrating acquisitions, as well as other risk factors and business considerations described in the Company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings including the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K. Any forward-looking statements in this document should be evaluated in light of these important risk factors. While we do not intend to directly harvest, manufacture, distribute or sell cannabis or cannabis products, we may be detrimentally affected by a change in enforcement by federal or state governments and we may be subject to additional risks in connection with the evolving regulatory area and associated uncertainties. Any such effects may give rise to risks and uncertainties that are currently unknown or amplify others mentioned herein. Although the Company believes the expectations reflected in its forward-looking statements are reasonable and are based on reasonable assumptions, no assurance can be given that these assumptions are accurate or that any of these expectations will be achieved (in full or at all) or will prove to have been correct. Moreover, such statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, which may cause actual results to differ materially from those implied or expressed by the forward-looking statements. In addition, any forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company’s views only as of the date of its publication and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. The Company assumes no obligation to correct or update these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

ASTROTECH CORPORATION

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue $ 1,115 $ 263 $ 1,540 $ 301 Cost of revenue 583 155 825 187 Gross profit 532 108 715 114 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative 2,022 1,558 3,668 3,200 Research and development 1,578 1,364 3,450 2,492 Total operating expenses 3,600 2,922 7,118 5,692 Loss from operations (3,068 ) (2,814 ) (6,403 ) (5,578 ) Other income and expense, net 427 396 850 631 Net loss $ (2,641 ) $ (2,418 ) $ (5,553 ) $ (4,947 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic and diluted 1,631 1,613 1,631 1,613 Basic and diluted net loss per common share: Net loss per common share $ (1.62 ) $ (1.50 ) $ (3.40 ) $ (3.07 ) Other comprehensive loss, net of tax: Net loss $ (2,641 ) $ (2,418 ) $ (5,553 ) $ (4,947 ) Available-for-sale securities: Net unrealized loss 325 (2 ) 270 (370 ) Total comprehensive loss $ (2,316 ) $ (2,420 ) $ (5,283 ) $ (5,317 )

ASTROTECH CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except share and per share data)



December 31, June 30, 2023 2023 (Unaudited) (Note) Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 11,096 $ 14,208 Short-term investments 26,183 27,919 Accounts receivable 294 225 Inventory, net: Raw materials 1,530 1,379 Work-in-process 275 243 Finished goods 260 373 Income tax receivable — 1 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 426 365 Total current assets 40,064 44,713 Property and equipment, net 2,546 2,670 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 191 262 Other assets, net 30 30 Total assets $ 42,831 $ 47,675 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities Accounts payable 567 546 Payroll related accruals 817 633 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 621 1,170 Lease liabilities, current 309 316 Total current liabilities 2,314 2,665 Accrued expenses and other liabilities, net of current portion 91 — Lease liabilities, net of current portion 152 291 Total liabilities 2,557 2,956 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity Convertible preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 2,500,000 shares authorized; 280,898 shares of Series D issued and outstanding at December 31, 2023 and June 30, 2023 — — Common stock, $0.001 par value, 250,000,000 shares authorized at December 31, 2023 and June 30, 2023, respectively; 1,712,045 and 1,692,045 shares issued at December 31, 2023 and June 30, 2023, respectively; 1,701,729 and 1,681,729 outstanding at December 31, 2023 and June 30, 2023, respectively 190,643 190,643 Treasury shares, 10,316 at December 31, 2023 and June 30, 2023, respectively (119 ) (119 ) Additional paid-in capital 81,839 81,002 Accumulated deficit (230,907 ) (225,354 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,182 ) (1,453 ) Total stockholders’ equity 40,274 44,719 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 42,831 $ 47,675

Note: The condensed consolidated balance sheet at June 30, 2023, has been derived from the audited consolidated financial statements at that date but does not include all of the information and footnotes required by the United States generally accepted accounting principles for complete financial statements.