Astrotech Announces Review of Strategic Alternatives to Maximize Shareholder Value

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Astrotech Corporation (Nasdaq: ASTC) (the “Company” or “Astrotech”) today announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a review of strategic alternatives in order to explore ways to maximize shareholder value. The review will include a range of potential actions, including raising equity capital, reverse mergers, combination transactions, and the sale of all or part of the Company’s business, and other possible strategic or financial transactions.

“We remain confident in our differentiated mass spectrometry and gas chromatography technologies, and in the specific end market applications we have developed to create value in large end markets, such as explosives trace detection, narcotics trace detection, security screening, environmental testing and industrial controls. We continue to move forward with our strategic sales plans and advance relationships with customers around the world. However, we are also looking at strategic options that could allow us to more effectively scale our business and maximize value for our shareholders” said Thomas B. Pickens, III, Astrotech’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

Astrotech has not set a deadline or definitive timetable for the completion of the strategic alternatives review process, and there can be no assurance that this process will result in any transaction or specific outcome. The Company does not intend to comment further on this topic unless and until the Board has determined that further disclosure is appropriate or necessary.

About Astrotech Corporation

Astrotech (Nasdaq: ASTC) is a mass spectrometry company that creates, operates, and scales innovative businesses through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Each subsidiary leverages Astrotech’s core technology to serve specialized markets:

1st Detect develops, manufactures, and markets trace detection systems for security and narcotics screening applications.

develops, manufactures, and markets trace detection systems for security and narcotics screening applications. AgLAB designs process analyzers tailored to the agriculture industry.

designs process analyzers tailored to the agriculture industry. Pro-Control produces solutions for in-situ chemical process control in industrial manufacturing.

produces solutions for in-situ chemical process control in industrial manufacturing. EN-SCAN, Inc. delivers portable, ruggedized environmental testing solutions that integrate gas chromatography and mass spectrometry for use in challenging field environments.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” that are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, trends, and uncertainties that could cause actual results to be materially different from the forward-looking statement. These statements may be identified by terms such as “aims,” “anticipates,” “believes,” contemplates,” “continue,” “could,” “estimates,” “expect,” “forecast,” “guidance,” “intends,” “may,” “plans,” “possible,” “potential,” “predicts,” “preliminary,” “projects,” “seeks,” “should,” “targets,” “will” or “would,” or the negatives of these terms, variations of these terms or other similar expressions. These factors include, but are not limited to, achievement of the objectives of the strategic alternatives review process, the adverse impact of inflationary pressures, including significant increases in fuel costs, global economic conditions and events related to these conditions, including the ongoing wars in Ukraine and the middle east, the Company’s use of proceeds from the common stock offerings, whether we can successfully complete the development of our new products and proprietary technologies, whether we can obtain the FDA and other regulatory approvals required to market our products under development in the United States or abroad, whether the market will accept our products and services and whether we are successful in identifying, completing and integrating acquisitions, as well as other risk factors and business considerations described in the Company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings including the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Any forward-looking statements in this document should be evaluated in light of these important risk factors. While we do not intend to directly harvest, manufacture, distribute or sell cannabis or cannabis products, we may be detrimentally affected by a change in enforcement by federal or state governments and we may be subject to additional risks in connection with the evolving regulatory area and associated uncertainties. Any such effects may give rise to risks and uncertainties that are currently unknown or amplify others mentioned herein. Although the Company believes the expectations reflected in its forward-looking statements are reasonable and are based on reasonable assumptions, no assurance can be given that these assumptions are accurate or that any of these expectations will be achieved (in full or at all) or will prove to have been correct. Moreover, such statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, which may cause actual results to differ materially from those implied or expressed by the forward-looking statements. In addition, any forward- looking statements included in this press release represent the Company’s views only as of the date of its publication and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. The Company assumes no obligation to correct or update these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

