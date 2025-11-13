Astrotech Reports First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Results

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Astrotech Corporation (Nasdaq: ASTC) (the “Company” or “Astrotech”) reported its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2026, which ended September 30, 2025.

Financial Hi g hlights & Recent Developments

Revenue increased to $297 thousand or 35% in the first quarter of fiscal year 2026 as compared to the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2025 as Astrotech’s subsidiary, 1st Detect, had more grant revenue and sold more consumables compared to prior quarter.

As of September 30, 2025, the Company has deployed the TRACER 1000 in approximately 34 locations in 16 countries across the United States, Europe and Asia.

On August 18, 2025, the Company announced that the Board of Directors of the Company had appointed Mr. Nihanth Badugu as Chief Operating Officer of the Company and its subsidiaries, effective as of August 13, 2025.

Astrotech’s consolidated balance sheet consisted of $13.9 million in cash and cash equivalents and liquid investments, which is anticipated to support the Company’s research and development, organic growth, and potential acquisition targets.

“The start of fiscal year 2026 has brought exciting progress in our dynamic global served markets, including transportation and cargo screening, narcotics and explosives detection, environmental testing and industrial controls. We believe that our solutions provide more precise results, extensive reference libraries, rapid cycle time and simplified operating procedures – creating reliable, field-ready solutions with minimal training or maintenance required,” said Thomas B. Pickens, III, Astrotech’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

“Accordingly, our sales team is working a growing number of opportunities as customers increasingly understand the business benefits of our mass spectrometry and gas chromatography systems applied to their specific business needs on-site and in real-time. We have now expanded to opportunities across the Americas, Europe and Asia with our 1st Detect explosive trace detectors and narcotic trace detectors systems. Additionally, our EN-SCAN environmental testing solutions are generating strong traction to support field monitoring and remediation requirements, which we believe will create new ways for customers to reduce operating costs and improve response times. We believe this activity represents a strong platform for sales acceleration in 2026 as we aim to commence revenue growth and global scaling.”

About Astrotech Corporation

Astrotech (Nasdaq: ASTC) is a mass spectrometry company that creates, operates, and scales innovative businesses through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Each subsidiary leverages Astrotech’s core technology to serve specialized markets:

1st Detect develops, manufactures, and markets trace detection systems for security and narcotics screening applications.



develops, manufactures, and markets trace detection systems for security and narcotics screening applications. AgLAB designs process analyzers tailored to the agriculture industry.

designs process analyzers tailored to the agriculture industry. Pro-Control produces solutions for in-situ chemical process control in industrial manufacturing.

produces solutions for in-situ chemical process control in industrial manufacturing. BreathTech is advancing a breath analysis platform to detect volatile organic compounds (VOCs) associated with infections and critical health conditions.

is advancing a breath analysis platform to detect volatile organic compounds (VOCs) associated with infections and critical health conditions. EN-SCAN, Inc. delivers portable, ruggedized environmental testing solutions that integrate gas chromatography and mass spectrometry for use in challenging field environments.



Forward-Looking Statements

ASTROTECH CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

September 30, 2025 2024 Revenue $ 297 $ 34 Cost of revenue 109 25 Gross profit 188 9 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative 1,780 1,688 Research and development 1,944 1,949 Total operating expenses 3,724 3,637 Loss from operations (3,536 ) (3,628 ) Other income and expense, net 71 350 Net loss $ (3,465 ) $ (3,278 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic and diluted 1,673 1,631 Basic and diluted net loss per common share: Net loss per common share $ (2.07 ) $ (2.01 ) Other comprehensive loss, net of tax: Net loss $ (3,465 ) $ (3,278 ) Available-for-sale securities: Net unrealized gain (loss) 148 316 Total comprehensive loss $ (3,317 ) $ (2,962 )





ASTROTECH CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except share and per share data)



September 30, June 30, 2025 2025 (Unaudited) (Note) Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,646 $ 3,100 Short-term investments 11,290 15,108 Accounts receivable 354 485 Contract Asset — — Inventory, net: Raw materials 2,342 2,194 Work-in-process 286 425 Finished goods 454 310 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 821 353 Total current assets 18,193 21,975 Property and equipment, net 2,606 2,395 Intangible asset, net 50 48 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 2,044 2,225 Other assets, net 347 346 Total assets $ 23,240 $ 26,989 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 613 $ 1,066 Payroll related accruals 534 529 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 328 451 Lease liabilities, current 384 405 Total current liabilities 1,859 2,451 Accrued expenses and other liabilities, net of current portion 134 164 Lease liabilities, net of current portion 2,160 2,274 Total liabilities 4,153 4,889 Commitments and contingencies (Note 14) Stockholders’ equity Convertible preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 2,500,000 shares authorized; 280,898 shares of Series D issued and outstanding at September 30, 2025, and June 30, 2025 — — Common stock, $0.001 par value, 250,000,000 shares authorized at September 30, 2025, and June 30, 2025, respectively; 1,769,269 shares issued at September 30, 2025, and June 30, 2025, respectively; 1,758,953 and 1,701,729 shares outstanding at September 30, 2025, and June 30, 2025, respectively 190,643 190,643 Treasury shares, 10,316 at September 30, 2025, and June 30, 2025, respectively (119 ) (119 ) Additional paid-in capital 83,614 83,310 Accumulated deficit (254,335 ) (250,870 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (716 ) (864 ) Total stockholders’ equity 19,087 22,100 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 23,240 $ 26,989



