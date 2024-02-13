Wereldhave Full-year results 2023

| Source: Wereldhave N.V. Wereldhave N.V.

  • Direct result 2023 at € 1.73 per share, well within guidance range of € 1.70-1.75
  • Proposed dividend for 2023 at € 1.20 per share (+3.4%)
  • Tenant sales up 7% vs. 2022 and well above pre-Covid levels
  • Positive evolution of Dutch valuations
  • Four Full Service Centers delivered in 2023; on time, within budget and 94% leased
  • First significant acquisition since 2018 (Polderplein, the Netherlands)
  • Landmark financing year with first access to equity since 2015 and to USPP since 2017
  • Outlook 2024 Direct result per share € 1.75, despite increasing cost of debt

