Wereldhave Full-year results 2023

- Direct result 2023 at € 1.73 per share, well within guidance range of € 1.70-1.75
- Proposed dividend for 2023 at € 1.20 per share (+3.4%)
- Tenant sales up 7% vs. 2022 and well above pre-Covid levels
- Positive evolution of Dutch valuations
- Four Full Service Centers delivered in 2023; on time, within budget and 94% leased
- First significant acquisition since 2018 (Polderplein, the Netherlands)
- Landmark financing year with first access to equity since 2015 and to USPP since 2017
- Outlook 2024 Direct result per share € 1.75, despite increasing cost of debt
