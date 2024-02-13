CallTower Launches Microsoft Copilot

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, BOSTON, MA, ROCHESTER, NY, Feb. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CallTower, a global leader in delivering cloud communication solutions, today announced the launch of Microsoft Copilot, a revolutionary platform designed to elevate business communication to new heights. Copilot redefines productivity by seamlessly integrating with Microsoft 365 Apps to provide a unified communication and collaboration platform that streamlines workflows, fosters seamless teamwork, and enables efficient information sharing.

By harnessing the power of AI, Copilot amplifies human creativity through intelligent insights, automated processes, and data-driven decision-making, empowering teams to innovate and excel. Moreover, Copilot prioritizes responsible and secure AI practices, ensuring that sensitive data is protected, compliance standards are met, and ethical AI usage is upheld, thereby providing a trustworthy and secure environment for businesses to thrive.

"Microsoft Copilot represents a significant leap forward in the realm of unified communication and collaboration," said Doug Larsen, CallTower's Senior VP of Software and Product. "We are excited to introduce this innovative platform, which embodies our commitment to empowering businesses with cutting-edge solutions that drive success."

According to Chairman and CEO of Microsoft Satya Madella: “Today marks the next major step in the evolution of how we interact with computing, which will fundamentally change the way we work and unlock a new wave of productivity growth. With our new copilot for work, we’re giving people more agency and making technology more accessible through the most universal interface — natural language.”

About CallTower

