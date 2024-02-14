Frank Lloyd Wright-Style Estate Enters Market for $3.695 Million

LISTING LINK: https://www.premiersothebysrealty.com/single-family/mfr/o6168875/180-brigham-road-nw-winter-haven-fl-33881



DROPBOX: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/mmw7an9mxlcvgv74qewr2/h?rlkey=catrtfrk08t79xvval9npk499&dl=0

PHOTO CREDIT: VTR Image

WINTER HAVEN, Fla., Feb. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A contemporary Frank Lloyd Wright-inspired masterpiece has entered the market for $3,695,000. Embracing designs and element concepts from award-winning Bates and Masi Architecture from East Hampton, New York, the modern minimalist residence stands as a testament to architectural brilliance. Located at 180 Brigham Road, the property is marketed exclusively by Louise Richer of Premier Sotheby’s International Realty’s Winter Park office. Listing details may be viewed here.

Situated on a sprawling 4-acre gated waterfront property and modeled after the award-winning "Robins Way" in the Hamptons, but with distinctive modifications, the estate stands as a beacon of luxury. Elevated five feet above ground, the residence offers 3,659 square feet of modern, innovative and open-concept interior living space and a total area of 5,587 square feet. Within, discover 4 bedrooms and 4 full bathrooms, a bonus suite off the detached 2-car garage, commercial-grade, high-impact windows, a smooth finish steel trowel stucco exterior, concrete floating steps and meticulous landscaping that lends to a zen garden-like setting. True floor-to-ceiling windows showcase breathtaking views of the infinity pool, with Lake Hartridge as a backdrop across the entire main floor living area.

Throughout, attention to detail is unparalleled and every aspect of the property exudes sophistication. Hallmarks of the home include the herringbone-patterned French oak floors, concealed utilities, and a state-of-the-art kitchen by Leicht, Germany with a 14x4-foot waterfall kitchen island and Bosch and Miele appliances.

The garden, inspired by sections from Bok Tower Garden, showcases native Florida-friendly vegetation and succulent plants, lending to low maintenance. The diverse landscape includes Southern live oaks, specimen plants, fruit trees, and a deep water well for irrigation. Remotely controllable landscape lighting enhances the overall ambiance.

The expansive, private backyard with sweeping lake views and 307 feet of shoreline allows for complete seclusion. The infinity edge pool seemingly flows into the lake with a majestic waterfall and brings the backyard to life, paired with the progressive depth floor. All mechanicals for the residence are uniquely housed in the semi-air-conditioned crawl space with a poured concrete floor below the home.

Quote:

“In the heart of Winter Haven, this architectural masterpiece seamlessly blends modern luxury with the timeless elegance of Frank Lloyd Wright’s philosophy. An exclusive retreat where architecture, nature, and luxury seamlessly merge, this estate offers a unique and unparalleled living experience in the heart of Central Florida.

– Louise Richer, Premier Sotheby’s International Realty



About Premier Sotheby’s International Realty

Headquartered in Naples, Florida, Premier Sotheby’s International Realty has over 1,400 sales professionals in 40 locations throughout Florida and North Carolina. Premier Sotheby’s International Realty also benefits from an association with the storied Sotheby's auction house, established in 1744. The brokerage was founded by The Lutgert Companies, a prominent member of Southwest Florida’s business community since 1964, and is proudly associated with Peerage Realty Partners. For more information, visit premiersothebysrealty.com .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9f168778-9c49-497e-8687-f5d526702102