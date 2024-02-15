SEALSQ Pioneers Trusted IoT Device Onboarding Solutions with the United States NIST National Cybersecurity Center of Excellence NCCoE

Tortola, British Virgin Islands , Feb. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEALSQ Corp ("SEALSQ" or "Company") (NASDAQ: LAES) a company that focuses on developing and selling Semiconductors, PKI and Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products, today announced its involvement in groundbreaking project led by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) for the development of the first Quantum-Resistant USB Token demonstrator by the Post-Quantum engineering team.



This collaboration, which is part of the SEALSQ QUASARS project, aims to establish a foundation for Post-Quantum Cryptography readiness, featuring hybrid solutions in line with the recommendations of the French National Cybersecurity Agency (ANSSI). http://www.nccoe.nist.gov/projects/trusted-iot-device-network-layer-onboarding-and-lifecycle-management.

SEALSQ’s participation in this groundbreaking project led by the NIST National Cybersecurity Center of Excellence (NCCoE) is set to revolutionize the way Internet of Things (IoT) devices are onboarded and managed across networks, ensuring a new standard of security and trust in the rapidly expanding IoT landscape.

As the digital world continues to evolve, the need for robust, scalable, and trusted methods for IoT device management becomes ever more critical. SEALSQ, in partnership with NIST, is at the forefront of defining and implementing best practices for trusted network-layer onboarding, a key component in safeguarding IoT devices from unauthorized access and manipulation.

Innovative Contributions to Secure IoT Ecosystems

SEALSQ is contributing its expertise and innovative solutions to this vital project, including its Trust Services for credentials and secure semiconductors. Through the INeS Certificate Management Service (CMS), SEALSQ will facilitate the issuance of credentials, while its VaultIC secure semiconductors will provide unparalleled tamperproof key storage and cryptographic acceleration. These contributions are essential for the trusted network-layer onboarding of IoT devices, ensuring secure lifecycle management from inception to retirement.

Addressing the Challenges of IoT Security

The collaboration aims to tackle the inherent vulnerabilities that come with provisioning network credentials to IoT devices in unsecured manners. By developing trusted, scalable, and automatic mechanisms, the project seeks to enhance the management of IoT devices throughout their lifecycles, starting with the crucial step of secure network credential provisioning.

A Milestone in Quantum-Resistant Technologies

A highlight of SEALSQ's involvement in the NCCoE project is the development of the first Quantum-Resistant USB Token demonstrator by the Post-Quantum engineering team. This achievement is part of the QUASARS project, which aims to establish a foundation for Post-Quantum Cryptography readiness, featuring hybrid solutions in line with the recommendations of the ANSSI.

Collaborative Efforts for a Secure Future

SEALSQ's partnership with NIST and other leading technology providers underscores a collective commitment to enhancing IoT security. This initiative is supported by a consortium of technology partners and collaborators, including Aruba (a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company), CableLabs, Cisco, Foundries.io, Kudelski IOT, NquiringMinds, NXP Semiconductors, the Open Connectivity Foundation (OCF), Sandelman Software Works, SEALSQ and Silicon Labs.

This collaboration marks a significant step towards establishing safer, more reliable IoT environments, demonstrating SEALSQ's dedication to pioneering solutions that meet the challenges of today's digital world.

About SEALSQ:

SEALSQ focuses on selling integrated solutions based on Semiconductors, PKI and Provisioning services, while developing Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products. Our solutions can be used in a variety of applications, from Multi-Factor Authentication tokens, Smart Energy, Smart Home Appliances, and IT Network Infrastructure, to Automotive, Industrial Automation and Control Systems. Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) refers to cryptographic methods that are secure against an attack by a quantum computer. As quantum computers become more powerful, they may be able to break many of the cryptographic methods that are currently used to protect sensitive information, such as RSA and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC). PQC aims to develop new cryptographic methods that are secure against quantum attacks.



For more information please visit www.sealsq.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning SEALSQ Corp and its businesses. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our business strategy, financial performance, results of operations, market data, events or developments that we expect or anticipates will occur in the future, as well as any other statements which are not historical facts. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include SEALSQ's ability to implement its growth strategies; SEALSQ’s ability to generate revenue from emerging new semiconductors; SEALSQ’s ability to generate revenue from Matter certification and the new cyber trust mark standards; the successful introduction of the WISeSat picosatellite constellation; SEALSQ's ability to continue beneficial transactions with material parties, including a limited number of significant customers; market demand and semiconductor industry conditions; and the risks discussed in SEALSQ's filings with the SEC. Risks and uncertainties are further described in reports filed by SEALSQ with the SEC.

SEALSQ Corp is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.