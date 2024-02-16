Mycoplasma Testing Market to Reach $1,907.6 Million by 2031 Rising Incidences of Contamination in Cell Cultures, Says Coherent Market Insights

Burlingame, Feb. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherent Market Insights published a report, titled, Global Mycoplasma Testing Market, By Product Type (Kits & Reagents, Instruments), By Application (Cell Line Testing, Virus Testing, End of Production Testing, Others), By End User (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Contract Research Organizations, Academic Research Institutes) and By Geography: Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2024-2031. According to the report, the global mycoplasma testing market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $997.8 million in 2024 and is poised to reach $1,907.6 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 9.7% from 2024 to 2031. The new research study consists of an industry trend analysis of the market.



Market Dynamics:

The growth of the Mycoplasma Testing Market is driven by several factors. Firstly, the rising incidences of contamination in cell cultures is a major driver for the market growth. Contamination by mycoplasma can lead to altered cellular behavior, affecting the reliability and reproducibility of experimental results. As a result, there is an increasing demand for mycoplasma testing in cell culture laboratories to ensure the validity of research findings.

Global Mycoplasma Testing Market Report Coverage

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024 $997.8 million Estimated Value by 2031 $65.92 million Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 9.7% Historical Data 2019–2023 Forecast Period 2024–2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Product Type, By Application, By End User Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Restraints & Challenges • High equipment costs Growth Drivers • Rising research and development activities by the market players



• Increasing R&D Expenditure

Another driver for market growth is the stringent regulations and guidelines by regulatory authorities, such as the FDA and European Pharmacopoeia, which mandate mycoplasma testing for certain biopharmaceutical products. This has led to the widespread adoption of mycoplasma testing methods in the biopharmaceutical industry.

Market Trends:

Two key trends are shaping the Mycoplasma Testing Market. Firstly, there is a growing preference for PCR-based methods for mycoplasma testing. PCR-based methods offer advantages such as high sensitivity, specificity, and rapid results. The increasing adoption of PCR-based methods in research laboratories and biopharmaceutical manufacturing facilities is driving the market growth.

Secondly, there is a rising adoption of in-house mycoplasma testing kits. These kits provide a cost-effective and convenient solution for regular mycoplasma testing. Many research laboratories and biopharmaceutical companies are opting for in-house testing kits to streamline their testing processes and reduce costs associated with outsourcing.

Market Opportunities:

The market for mycoplasma testing kits and reagents is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. This is attributed to the rising demand for these products in pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, contract research organizations, and academic research institutes. Mycoplasma contamination is a major concern in cell culture-based research, and the demand for accurate and reliable mycoplasma testing kits and reagents is increasing to ensure the safety and quality of cell cultures. These kits and reagents provide efficient detection and elimination of mycoplasma contamination, thus driving their demand in the market.

The pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry is a major end user of mycoplasma testing, and the demand for mycoplasma testing is expected to grow significantly in this sector. Mycoplasma contamination can lead to the loss of valuable research materials, compromised results, and potential risk to patients if contaminated products enter the market. Therefore, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are increasingly focusing on implementing robust mycoplasma testing protocols to ensure the safety and quality of their products. This presents a major opportunity for market players to provide innovative and efficient mycoplasma testing solutions tailored to the specific needs of the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry.

Recent Developments:

In January 2019, a pharmaceutical research business called Reading Scientific services (RSSL) launched the first same-day mycoplasma testing service in the United Kingdom for biologic medication procedure.

In December 2021, Bionique Testing Laboratories LLC (Bionique) will be acquired by Asahi Kasei Medical Co., Ltd.

Key Takeaways:

The Mycoplasma Testing Market is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period 2024-2031, owing to the increasing demand for mycoplasma testing kits and reagents in various industries for cell culture safety. On the basis of product type, the kits and reagents segment is expected to hold a dominant position, owing to their wide range of applications and ease of use.

In terms of application, the cell line testing segment is expected to dominate the market, as ensuring the safety and integrity of cell lines is crucial in various research and production processes. The pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment is expected to be the dominant end user, as they have the highest demand for mycoplasma testing due to regulatory requirements and the need to ensure safe and high-quality products.

North America is expected to hold a dominant position in the market, driven by the presence of major pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, stringent regulations, and increasing research activities.

Key players operating in the Mycoplasma Testing Market include Charles River Laboratories International, Merck KGaA, Lonza Group Ltd, Roche Diagnostics, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and other prominent players. These key players are focused on developing advanced mycoplasma testing solutions to cater to the growing demand and enhance their market presence.

Read complete market research report, "Global Mycoplasma Testing Market, By Product Type, By Application, By End User, By Geography, Market Size And Share Analysis - Growth Trends And Forecasts 2024-2031", Published by Coherent Market Insights.

Market- Segmentation

By Product Type:

Kits & Reagents

Instruments

By Application:

Cell Line Testing

Virus Testing

End of Production Testing

Others (Raw Material Testing, etc.)

By End User:

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Contract Research Organizations

Academic Research Institutes



By Region:

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany U.K. Spain France Italy Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa South Africa GCC Countries Rest of Middle East & Africa



