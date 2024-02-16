Amplify ETFs Appointed New Sponsor of BDRY and BWET

LISLE, Ill., Feb. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amplify ETFs announces it will serve as the new sponsor of the Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF (BDRY™) and the Breakwave Tanker Shipping ETF (BWET™). The name of the trust was changed to Amplify Commodity Trust.



“We’re pleased to add BDRY and BWET to the Amplify platform. The two ETFs align with our existing suite while delivering further diversification to our set of solutions for investors,” said Christian Magoon, CEO of Amplify ETFs.

Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF (BDRY™) provides exposure to the daily change in the price of dry bulk freight futures by tracking the performance of a portfolio consisting of exchange-cleared futures contracts on the cost of shipping dry bulk freight. Breakwave Tanker Shipping ETF (BWET™) provides exposure to the daily change in the price of tanker freight futures by tracking the performance of a portfolio consisting of exchange-cleared futures contracts on the cost of shipping crude oil. These ETFs offer investors unlevered exposure to futures without the need for a futures account.

“We’re excited about the future for BDRY and BWET under Amplify’s direction and leadership. We look forward to working together to show investors how they can capitalize on the global shipping trend,” said John Kartsonas, managing partner of Breakwave Advisors.

About Amplify ETFs

Amplify ETFs, sponsored by Amplify Investments, has over $9.1 billion in assets across its suite of ETFs (as of 1/26/2024). Amplify’s ETFs deliver expanded investment opportunities for investors seeking growth, income, and risk-managed strategies across a range of actively managed and index-based ETFs.

To learn more visit AmplifyETFs.com .

About Breakwave Advisors

Breakwave Advisors LLC is registered as a Commodity Trading Advisor with the NFA founded in 2017 and based in New York City. Breakwave specializes in Shipping and Freight investments and is the CTA for the Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF and the Breakwave Tanker Shipping ETF.

For more information, visit breakwaveadvisors.com .

This material must be accompanied by a prospectus. Investing in freight futures can be volatile and is not suitable for all investors. BDRY Prospectus BWET Prospectus

The Fund is not a mutual fund or any other type of investment company within the meaning of the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, and is not subject to regulation thereunder.

An investment in the Fund involves significant risks. You could lose all or part of your investment in the Fund, and the Fund’s performance could trail that of other investments. The Fund invests solely in Freight Futures. Such concentration may result in a high degree of volatility in the net asset value of the Fund under specific market conditions and over time. Futures are speculative and the value of the Shares of the Fund relates directly to the value of, and realized profit or loss from, the Freight Futures and other assets held by the Fund, and fluctuations in price could materially affect the Fund’s shares.

Although the Fund’s shares are listed and traded on the NYSE Arca, there can be no guarantee that an active trading market for the shares will be maintained. If an investor needs to sell shares at a time when no active trading market for them exists, the price the investor

receives upon sale of the shares, assuming they were able to be sold, likely would be lower than if an active market existed.

Investments in freight futures typically fluctuate in value with changes in spot charter rates. The Fund will not take defensive positions to protect against declining freight rates, which could cause a decline to the value of the Fund’s shares.

BDRY: Charter rates for dry bulk vessels are volatile and have declined significantly since their historic highs and may remain at low levels or decrease further in the future.

BWET: Charter rates for tanker vessels are volatile and although they have increased from historically low levels, there is no guarantee that shipping rates for crude and refined products will remain at such elevated levels.

Amplify Investments LLC, the Sponsor, serves as the “commodity pool operator” to the Fund and is registered in such capacity with the NFA.

Amplify ETFs are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC.