Danske Bank share buy-back programme: Transactions in week 7

19 February 2024

On 2 February 2024, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 5.5 billion, with a maximum of 70 million shares, in the period from 5 February 2024 to 31 January 2025, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 2 2024.

The programme is being carried out under Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Rules.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 7:

 Number
of shares		VWAP
DKK		Gross value
DKK
Accumulated, last announcement540,000195.0744105,340,162
12/02/2024120,000195.246223,429,544
13/02/2024120,000196.191423,542,968
14/02/2024120,000195.785723,494,284
15/02/2024120,000194.757223,370,864
16/02/2024120,000194.230923,307,708
Total accumulated over week 7600,000195.2423117,145,368
Total accumulated during the share buyback programme1,140,000195.1627222,485,530

With the transactions stated above the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 0.13% of Danske Bank A/S’ share capital.

We enclose share buy-back transaction data in detailed form of each transaction in accordance with the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.

