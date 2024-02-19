ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program
VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.
|Date
|Total repurchased shares
|Weighted average price
|Total repurchased value
|12-Feb-24
|10,046
|€873.03
|8,770,457
|13-Feb-24
|17,628
|€842.35
|14,849,010
|14-Feb-24
|9,759
|€852.23
|8,316,960
|15-Feb-24
|9,197
|€860.69
|7,915,733
|16-Feb-24
|7,654
|€868.96
|6,651,055
ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 10 November 2022, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buybacks
This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).
|Media Relations Contacts
|Investor Relations Contacts
|Monique Mols, phone +31 6 528 444 18
|Skip Miller, phone +1 480 235 0934
|Marcel Kemp, phone +31 40 268 6494
|Peter Cheang, phone +886 3 659 6771