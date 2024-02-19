Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 7 2024

On 15 November 2023, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 14 of 14 November 2023. Under the programme Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 75 million during the period 15 November 2023 to 1 March 2024.

The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).

Trading day No. of shares Average price Amount Accumulated until 9/2/2024 111,900 544.85 60,968,488 Monday, 12 February 2024 2,000 549.32 1,098,640 Tuesday, 13 February 2024 2,000 544.25 1,088,500 Wednesday, 14 February 2024 2,000 550.90 1,101,800 Thursday, 15 February 2024 2,000 556.94 1,113,880 Friday, 16 February 2024 2,000 559.77 1,119,540 In the period 12/2/2024 - 16/2/2024 10,000 552.24 5,522,360 Accumulated 15/11/2023 - 16/2/2024 121,900 545.45 66,490,848 Following the above transactions Schouw & Co. holds a total of 2,096,076 treasury shares corresponding to 8.22% of the total share capital of 25,500,000 shares.

Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman

Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22

Attachments