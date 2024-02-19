Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 7 2024

On 15 November 2023, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 14 of 14 November 2023. Under the programme Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 75 million during the period 15 November 2023 to 1 March 2024.
The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).
|Trading day
|No. of shares
|Average price
|Amount
|Accumulated until 9/2/2024
|111,900
|544.85
|60,968,488
|Monday, 12 February 2024
|2,000
|549.32
|1,098,640
|Tuesday, 13 February 2024
|2,000
|544.25
|1,088,500
|Wednesday, 14 February 2024
|2,000
|550.90
|1,101,800
|Thursday, 15 February 2024
|2,000
|556.94
|1,113,880
|Friday, 16 February 2024
|2,000
|559.77
|1,119,540
|In the period 12/2/2024 - 16/2/2024
|10,000
|552.24
|5,522,360
|Accumulated 15/11/2023 - 16/2/2024
|121,900
|545.45
|66,490,848
|Following the above transactions Schouw & Co. holds a total of 2,096,076 treasury shares corresponding to 8.22% of the total share capital of 25,500,000 shares.
Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.
Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22
Attachments