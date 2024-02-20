Goodfellow Reports Its Results for the Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year Ended November 30, 2023 and Declares a Dividend

| Source: Goodfellow Inc. Goodfellow Inc.

DELSON, Quebec, Feb. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goodfellow Inc. (TSX: GDL) (the “Company” or “Goodfellow”) announced its financial results today.

For the fourth quarter ended November 30, 2023, the Company reported net earnings of $2.1 million or $0.25 per share compared to net earnings of $4.4 million or $0.52 per share a year ago. Consolidated sales for the three months ended November 30, 2023 were $125.4 million compared to $149.3 million last year.

For the fiscal year ended November 30, 2023, the Company reported net earnings of $14.7 million or $1.72 per share compared to net earnings of $32.7 million or $3.82 per share a year ago. Consolidated sales for the fiscal year ended November 30, 2023 were $512.8 million compared to $631.2 million last year.

Goodfellow concluded its 125th anniversary year on a positive note, demonstrating resilience despite numerous external challenges. The retail sector experienced a significant downturn in demand, leading to an oversupply in the market, with the flooring category suffering the most significant setback in the second quarter of 2023. In addition, demand and prices for hardwoods declined considerably, with signs of recovery becoming evident only in the early months of fiscal 2024. Goodfellow’s ability to meet expectations in difficult business conditions, can be attributed to the diversity of its product offering and the dedication of its talented team.

The Board of directors of Goodfellow Inc. declared an eligible dividend of $0.50 per share payable on March 19, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 5, 2024. This dividend is designated as an eligible dividend under the Income Tax Act (Canada). The declaration, timing, amount and payment of future dividends remain at the direction of the Board of Directors.

About Goodfellow

Goodfellow is a diversified manufacturer of value-added lumber products, as well as a wholesale distributor of building materials and floor coverings. Goodfellow has a distribution footprint from coast-to-coast in Canada servicing commercial and residential sectors through lumber yard retailer networks, manufacturers, industrial and infrastructure project partners, and floor covering specialists. Goodfellow also leverages its value-added product capabilities to serve lumber markets internationally. Goodfellow Inc. is a publicly traded company, and its shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “GDL”.

   
GOODFELLOW INC.  
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income 
For the years ended November 30, 2023 and 2022 
(in thousands of dollars, except per share amounts)
Unaudited		 
   
 Years ended
 November 30
2023		November 30
2022
 $$
   
Sales 512,821 631,185
Expenses  
Cost of goods sold400,461495,125
Selling, administrative and general expenses89,841 88,143
Net financial costs2,429 3,201
 492,731 586,469
   
Earnings before income taxes20,090 44,716
   
Income taxes5,40212,037
   
Net earnings14,688 32,679
   
Items that will not subsequently be reclassified to net earnings  
   
Remeasurement of defined benefit plan obligation
net of taxes of $984 ($355 in 2022)		2,531914
   
Total comprehensive income17,21933,593
   
Net earnings per share – Basic and Diluted1.723.82


GOODFELLOW INC.  
Consolidated Statements of Financial Position  
(in thousands of dollars)
Unaudited		  
   
 As atAs at
 November 30
2023		November 30
2022
 $$
Assets   
Current Assets  
Cash28,379 3,420
Trade and other receivables53,67464,423
Income taxes receivable6,286 2,439
Inventories98,473 112,294
Prepaid expenses4,215 2,555
Total Current Assets191,027185,131
   
Non-Current Assets  
Property, plant and equipment32,76132,269
Intangible assets1,487 2,096
Right-of-use assets11,354 14,999
Defined benefit plan asset15,347 11,620
Other assets777802
Total Non-Current Assets61,726 61,786
Total Assets252,753246,917
   
Liabilities  
Current Liabilities  
Trade and other payables37,62036,286
Provision2,789 2,281
Current portion of lease liabilities4,732 4,969
Total Current Liabilities45,14143,536
   
Non-Current Liabilities  
Provision- 634
Lease liabilities8,497 12,537
Deferred income taxes4,1123,431
Total Non-Current Liabilities12,609 16,602
Total Liabilities57,750 60,138
   
Shareholders’ Equity  
Share capital9,379 9,419
Retained earnings185,624177,360
 195,003186,779
Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity252,753246,917


GOODFELLOW INC.  
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows  
For the years ended November 30, 2023 and 2022 
(in thousands of dollars)
Unaudited

  
Years ended
 

 		November 30
2023		November 30
2022
 $$
Operating Activities  
Net earnings14,68832,679
Adjustments for:  
    Depreciation and amortization of:  
        Property, plant and equipment3,3112,551
        Intangible assets602 608
        Right-of-use assets4,697 4,551
    Gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment(139)(45)
    Accretion expense on provision271 102
    Provision(397) 666
    Income taxes5,402 12,037
    Interest expense996 1,230
    Interest on lease liabilities431 603
    Funding in (deficit) excess of pension plan expense(212) 46
    Other24 23
 29,674 55,051
   
Changes in non-cash working capital items24,213(3,734)
Interest paid(1,367)(1,731)
Income taxes paid(9,552)(23,573)
 13,294(29,038)
Net Cash Flows from Operating Activities 42,96826,013
   
Financing Activities  
Net decrease in bank indebtedness- (2,000)
Payment of lease liabilities(5,350)(4,985)
Redemption of shares(456)(56)
Dividends paid(8,539) (7,706)
Net Cash Flows from Financing Activities (14,345)(14,747)
   
Investing Activities  
Acquisition of property, plant and equipment(3,836)(4,827)
Decrease (increase) in intangible assets7(54)
Proceeds on disposal of property, plant and equipment147 45
Other assets18(17)
Net Cash Flows from Investing Activities (3,664)(4,853)
   
Net cash inflow24,9596,413
Cash (bank indebtedness), beginning of year3,420 (2,993)
Cash, end of year28,3793,420


GOODFELLOW INC.
Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders’ Equity
 For years ended November 30, 2023 and 2022
(in thousands of dollars)
Unaudited
 
 Share
Capital		Retained
Earnings		Total
 $$$
    
Balance as at November 30, 20219,424151,524160,948
    
Net earnings-32,67932,679
Other comprehensive income-914914
    
Total comprehensive income-33,59333,593
    
    
Dividend-(7,706)(7,706)
Redemption of Shares(5)(51)(56)
    
Balance as at November 30, 20229,419 177,360 186,779
    
Net earnings -14,68814,688
Other comprehensive income-2,5312,531
    
Total comprehensive income -17,21917,219
    
Dividend -(8,539)(8,539)
Redemption of Shares (40)(416)(456)
    
Balance as at November 30, 20239,379185,624195,003


Goodfellow Inc.
Patrick Goodfellow
President and CEO
T: 450 635-6511   
F: 450 635-3730
info@goodfellowinc.com 


Tags

Goodfellow annual Results Year end results Dividend fiscal fourth quarter annuelle résultats dividende fiscale quatrieme trimestre

Related Links