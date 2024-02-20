ZeroFox, ASC3ND Technologies Group to Host Inaugural Digital Persona Protection Program (DP3) Summit

WASHINGTON, Feb. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZeroFox (Nasdaq: ZFOX), an enterprise software-as-a-service leader in external cybersecurity, will host the inaugural Digital Persona Protection Program (DP3) Summit on February 28, 2024 at the Mayflower Hotel in Washington, D.C. The DP3 Summit is the first conference designed to bring industry experts and military leadership from all branches of service together to address the critical challenge of securing digital personas in the government.



Hosted in partnership with ASC3ND Technologies Group , the event will feature 12 speakers from a diverse range of backgrounds, ranging from cyber policy and foreign relations to security intelligence and dark web operations. Rob Knake, Senior Fellow for Cyber Policy at the Council on Foreign Relations, will kick off the event with his keynote session exploring the growing national security challenges with digital threats through his unique vantage point from his cross-agency work as well as his recent service leading the development of the national cyber strategy.

“The threats to high-profile digital personas are not only a cybersecurity issue but also a matter of national security, especially with the onslaught of AI-engineered threats and sophisticated social engineering,” said Sarn Bien-Aime, CEO of ASC3END Technologies Group. “This convening of public and private sector leaders will set a strong foundation for better collaboration to address a critical issue that only continues to increase in volume, severity, and priority.”

The session topics aim to both educate and engage security experts and government leadership about the growing threats posed to military and civilian personnel. The distinguished list of speakers and sessions are as follows:

The Evolution of Digital Persona Protection – Deric Palmer, Supervisory Special Agent, Division Chief - Digital Persona Protection (DPP), U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division

– Deric Palmer, Supervisory Special Agent, Division Chief - Digital Persona Protection (DPP), U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division Identity and Physical Security: Strategies for Safeguarding Essential Systems in the Borderless Digital Landscape – Christopher B. Porter, Head of International Security Cooperation, Google Cloud and Army Col. Richard Leach, Director of Defense Information Systems Agency’s J-2 Intelligence and Security Directorate

– Christopher B. Porter, Head of International Security Cooperation, Google Cloud and Army Col. Richard Leach, Director of Defense Information Systems Agency’s J-2 Intelligence and Security Directorate The Explosion of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning: Impacts to External Cybersecurity – Mike Price, Chief Technology Officer, ZeroFox, Don V. Widener, Ph.D., Chief Technology Officer, Intelligence Solutions, Intelligence & Security, BAE Systems, Inc., and Traviss Green, Senior Director, Elastic

– Mike Price, Chief Technology Officer, ZeroFox, Don V. Widener, Ph.D., Chief Technology Officer, Intelligence Solutions, Intelligence & Security, BAE Systems, Inc., and Traviss Green, Senior Director, Elastic Customer Perspective: Impersonations Get Personal – Chris Reid, Senior Director, Elastic and Public Sector and Brandon Strathy, Intelligence Lead, ASC3END Technologies Group

– Chris Reid, Senior Director, Elastic and Public Sector and Brandon Strathy, Intelligence Lead, ASC3END Technologies Group Demystifying the Dark Web: A Nation State Playground – Adam Darrah, Sr. Director of Dark Ops and Sarah Marsh, Senior Public Sector Intelligence Advisor, ZeroFox



“As external cybersecurity threats facing the federal government continue to ramp up, focusing on advanced analytics will help agencies defend against a wide range of determined adversaries,” said Dan Smith, Senior Vice President of Federal at ZeroFox. “Heading into an election year, close partnership between the public and private sectors is critical to addressing the national security problems around digital and physical protection.”

For more information and to register your attendance, please visit the event website at https://dp3summit.com . For all media inquiries related to ZeroFox, please email press@zerofox.com .

ZeroFox (Nasdaq: ZFOX), an enterprise software-as-a-service leader in external cybersecurity, has redefined security outside the corporate perimeter on the internet, where businesses operate, and threat actors thrive. The ZeroFox platform combines advanced AI analytics, digital risk and privacy protection, full-spectrum threat intelligence, and a robust portfolio of breach, incident and takedown response capabilities to expose and disrupt phishing and fraud campaigns, botnet exposures, credential theft, impersonations, data breaches, and physical threats that target your brands, domains, people, and assets.

