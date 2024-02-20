Wearable Devices' Mudra Band Chosen as Best Wearable of CES 2024 by SlashGear.com

YOKNEAM ILLIT, ISRAEL, Feb. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wearable Devices Ltd. (the “Company” or “Wearable Devices”) (Nasdaq: WLDS, WLDSW), a technology growth company specializing in artificial intelligence (“AI")-powered touchless sensing wearables, has been featured as the "Best Wearable” device at CES 2024, by the leading technology media outlet SlashGear.

Following the biggest consumer electronics show in the world, Wearable Devices' Mudra Band continues to gain global recognition by leading tech influencers, early adopters and top media sources.

SlashGear reviewed many technologies and highlighted the announcements that look set to make a meaningful difference in users' lives. SlashGear operates under Static Media and reaches over 5 million readers every month, providing trustworthy, daily news and thought-provoking commentary on everything happening in the automotive and technology industry.

This recognition from top tech publications strengthens the potential and impact of the Mudra Band in the evolving tech landscape and facilitate the Company's marketing efforts. Additional leading publications, that have recognized the Mudra Band, included: Mashable, VentureBeat and Sky Update.

The Mudra Band connects to Apple watch and allows the user to control multiple Apple ecosystem devices via Bluetooth. The band uses Surface Nerve Conductance sensors to capture neural signals from the wrist, and binds hand and finger spatial gestures with everyday functions such as tap, pinch, drag, and glide. With its customized watch face, the Mudra Band lets users hop from one device to another by simply tapping on an icon on the watch face. Thus, it streamlines interactions across devices and produces a consistent and harmonized spatial user experience. Wearable Devices continues to lead the way in wearable technology, with the Mudra Band setting new standards for user experience and convenience beyond the touch screen. https://mudra-band.com/.

About Wearable Devices Ltd.

Wearable Devices Ltd. is a growth company developing AI-based neural input interface technology for the B2C and B2B markets. The Company’s flagship product, the Mudra Band for Apple Watch, integrates innovative AI-based technology and algorithms into a functional, stylish wristband that utilizes proprietary sensors to identify subtle finger and wrist movements allowing the user to “touchlessly” interact with connected devices. The Company also markets a B2B product, which utilizes the same technology and functions as the Mudra Band and is available to businesses on a licensing basis. Wearable Devices Is committed to creating disruptive, industry leading technology that leverages AI and proprietary algorithms, software, and hardware to set the input standard for the Extended Reality, one of the most rapidly expanding landscapes in the tech industry. The Company’s ordinary shares and warrants trade on the Nasdaq market under the symbol “WLDS” and “WLDSW”, respectively.

