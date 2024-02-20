Registration Opens for the 2024 Tunnel to Towers Tower Climb NYC

New York, New York -, Feb. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2024 Tunnel to Towers Tower Climb New York City is Sunday, June 2, and registration for this iconic event is open now! 

The Tunnel to Towers Tower Climb NYC is the only opportunity to climb 104 stories or  2,226 steps from the basement of One World Trade Center to the finish line on the 102nd floor.  

Finishers are rewarded with an awe-inspiring sunrise panoramic view of lower Manhattan from the top of the building that stands as a testament to the American people's strength, hope, and indomitable spirit.

Spots are limited to 1,000 climbers and last year's event sold out at a record pace, so secure your spot today

For timing, wave details, fundraising requirements, security measures, and restricted items please visit the Tunnel to Towers Tower Climb NYC FAQ page

The Tunnel to Towers Tower Climb New York City supports the Captain Billy Burke Jr. Foundation and the Tunnel to Towers Foundation

The Captain Billy Burke Foundation provides tuition assistance at Burke’s alma mater, SUNY Potsdam, for children of NYC firefighters. 

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation provides mortgage payoffs or mortgage-free homes to America’s catastrophically injured Veterans and first responders, Gold Star families, and families of fallen first responders. 

Join us for this one-of-a-kind event that honors and supports America’s heroes by registering today at T2T.org

About the Tunnel to Towers Foundation

Born from the tragedy of 9/11, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation carries out its mission to “do good,” by providing mortgage-free homes to Gold Star and fallen first responder families with young children and by building specially adapted smart homes for catastrophically injured veterans and first responders. Tunnel to Towers is also committed to eradicating veteran homelessness and helping America Never Forget September 11, 2001.  

Visit T2T.org to learn more and follow Tunnel to Towers on Facebook, X, and Instagram.

