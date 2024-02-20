Preparing Women Business Leaders for 2024 Legal Challenges

LANSING, MICH., Feb. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Back for its third year, Foster Swift Collins & Smith’s “Legal Strategies for Women Leaders” webinar series is a program crafted to help women business leaders stay abreast of new laws, regulations and other beneficial resources. Each session will begin at 9 am EST and will last roughly 30 minutes.

With 2024 being an election year, the first session is scheduled for Tuesday, March 5 and will feature Municipal & Election Law attorney Mallory Reader. Mallory will be discussing the topic of “campaign financing” and what businesses are allowed and not allowed to do when contributing to a campaign.

To register for any of 2024’ssessions, please use the following Zoom link: bit.ly/2024WomenLeaders

These sessions will provide ample opportunities for participants to ask questions and discuss the legal opportunities and challenges that women leaders face. These sessions will be moderated by business attorneys, Amanda Dernovshek and Mindi Johnson.

Other topics to be covered in 2024 include:

Tuesday, June 4 – Business & IP attorney, Lindsey Mead, will be discussing Artificial Intelligence (AI) and how it is being used by businesses along with the opportunities/risks of using AI. Lindsey will also include some current trends that she is seeing such as copyright infringement claims and the use of AI by financial institutions to review/approve financing.

Wednesday, October 16 - Litigator Kelly Reed Lucas will be discussing the topic of “mediation” i.e. what it is, when to do it, why to do it, and what to expect in the process.

Recordings of previous sessions can be found here: fosterswift.com/communications-videos.html. Contact info@fosterswift.com if you have further questions about this program.

