Preparing Women Business Leaders for 2024 Legal Challenges

LANSING, MICH., Feb. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Back for its third year, Foster Swift Collins & Smith’s “Legal Strategies for Women Leaders” webinar series is a program crafted to help women business leaders stay abreast of new laws, regulations and other beneficial resources. Each session will begin at 9 am EST and will last roughly 30 minutes.

With 2024 being an election year, the first session is scheduled for Tuesday, March 5 and will feature Municipal & Election Law attorney Mallory Reader. Mallory will be discussing the topic of “campaign financing” and what businesses are allowed and not allowed to do when contributing to a campaign.

To register for any of 2024’ssessions, please use the following Zoom link: bit.ly/2024WomenLeaders

These sessions will provide ample opportunities for participants to ask questions and discuss the legal opportunities and challenges that women leaders face. These sessions will be moderated by business attorneys, Amanda Dernovshek and Mindi Johnson.

Other topics to be covered in 2024 include:

  • Tuesday, June 4 – Business & IP attorney, Lindsey Mead, will be discussing Artificial Intelligence (AI) and how it is being used by businesses along with the opportunities/risks of using AI. Lindsey will also include some current trends that she is seeing such as copyright infringement claims and the use of AI by financial institutions to review/approve financing.
  • Wednesday, October 16 - Litigator Kelly Reed Lucas will be discussing the topic of “mediation” i.e. what it is, when to do it, why to do it, and what to expect in the process.

Recordings of previous sessions can be found here: fosterswift.com/communications-videos.html. Contact info@fosterswift.com if you have further questions about this program.

Below is a list of all women attorneys at the Foster Swift law firm:

Name Practice Area Office
Leslie A. Abdoo Municipal & Public Entity Grand Rapids
Courtney G. Agrusa Municipal & Public Entity Southfield
Melanie A. Assad Insurance Law Grand Rapids
Andrea Badalucco Family Law Southfield
Alicia W. Birach Business Succession Planning Southfield
Dora A. Brantley Commercial Litigation Southfield
Sara L. Cunningham Commercial Litigation Lansing
Amanda J. Dernovshek Business & Tax Lansing
Samantha L. Diamond Workers’ Compensation Lansing
Jackie A. Dupler Family Law Lansing
Julie I. Fershtman Insurance Defense Southfield
Laura J. Genovich Bankruptcy & Municipal Law Grand Rapids
Anna K. Gibson Estate Planning Lansing
Stefania Gismondi No-Fault Litigation Southfield
Julie L. Hamlet Employee Benefits Grand Rapids
Erica E. L. Huddas Estate Planning Lansing
Mindi M. Johnson Employee Benefits Grand Rapids
Dina D. Kashat Workers’ Compensation Lansing
Rachael Kuilema Klein Estate Planning Grand Rapids
Gabrielle C. Lawrence Family Law & Estate Planning Lansing
Kelly Reed Lucas Business Law & Mediation Lansing
Paula K. Manis Business Law & Mediation Lansing
Lindsey M. Mead Business Law & IP Lansing
Jennifer L. Montasir General Litigation & Family Law Southfield
Alaina M. Nelson Estate Planning Lansing
Rachel G. Olney No-Fault Litigation Southfield
Mallory E. Reader Municipal & Public Entity Grand Rapids
McKenna S. Rivers Environmental & Labor Law Lansing
Danielle N. Romano Insurance Law Southfield
Anne M. Seurynck Municipal & Public Entity Grand Rapids
Hilary J. Stafford General Litigation Lansing
Deanna Swisher Commercial Litigation Lansing
Destiny R. Sykes Bankruptcy & Real Estate Law Lansing
Jennifer B. Van Regenmorter Health Care Law Holland

