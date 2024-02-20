Acronis Welcomes Nexus IT as New #TeamUp Partner for the Utah Jazz

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acronis , a global leader in cyber protection , today announced its latest Acronis #TeamUp partnership with the Utah Jazz, which will be supported by Nexus IT , a provider of world-class IT support and solutions. Nexus IT will deliver Acronis’ comprehensive suite of cyber protection solutions to safeguard the NBA team’s data and systems.



“We are excited about the opportunity to partner with Nexus IT through the Acronis #TeamUp Program,” said Chris Barney, chief commercial officer at the Utah Jazz. “This collaboration will help us continue to improve our organization’s performance, streamline operations and continue to empower technological advancements at the Utah Jazz.”

The Acronis #TeamUp Program exclusively offers managed service providers (MSPs) an opportunity to partner with global sports teams to keep their data safe. All organizations with a digital footprint need an integrated approach to cyber protection. Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud paired with the Advanced Backup pack enables MSPs to extend cloud backup capabilities their clients require to proactively protect their data.

“In teaming up with NexusIT, we’re driving forth a shared commitment to IT excellence and cyber protection,” said Pat Hurley, RVP Americas at Acronis. “Acronis is ready to bring on another team to our extensive roster of sports partners. The Utah Jazz celebrate their 50th season this year which is a great accomplishment. We’re proud to be their partners and ready to set them up for a future of cyber protection success.”

As the Acronis #TeamUp Delivery Partner, Nexus IT plays a pivotal role in collaborating directly with the Utah Jazz IT department. The partnership delivers cutting-edge IT solutions, ensuring robust data protection, and enhancing overall operational efficiency for the Jazz organization.

“Joining the Acronis #TeamUp program aligns with our commitment to provide best-in-class managed services and IT support,” said Earl Foote, CEO, at Nexus IT. “Acronis' innovative cyber protection solutions enable us to deliver unparalleled data security to the Utah Jazz. Together, we are reshaping the landscape of sports and data management.”

Service providers are invited to join the Acronis #TeamUp Program to deliver Acronis Cyber Protection solutions to world-class and global professional sports teams. To learn more about Acronis’ #TeamUp Program, please visit: https://www.acronis.com/en-us/lp/msp-sports/ .

About Nexus IT

Nexus IT is an IT Support and Cybersecurity Services (MSP/MSSP) company based in Salt Lake City, UT. The company provides IT and Cybersecurity services across the Nation with a worry-free, hyper-responsive approach, so leaders can focus on growing their business. In its 25th year, Nexus IT continues to elevate its team, clients, and community to new heights with its award-winning support, vibrant workplace, lively culture, and community-minded initiatives. Often the recipient of prestigious accolades such as Inc. 5000, CRN MSP 500, CRN Pioneer 250, Best of City and State, Utah Fast 50, MWCN Utah 100, Nexus IT’s commitment to excellence raises the bar for the MSP Industry nationwide. Nexus IT is IT Managed, Cybersecurity Solved. For more information, visit https://www.nexusitc.net/ .

About Acronis

Acronis unifies data protection and cybersecurity to deliver integrated, automated cyber protection that solves the safety, accessibility, privacy, authenticity, and security (SAPAS) challenges of the modern digital world. With flexible deployment models that fit the demands of service providers and IT professionals, Acronis provides superior cyber protection for data, applications, and systems with innovative next-generation antivirus, backup , disaster recovery, and endpoint protection management solutions powered by AI. With advanced anti-malware powered by cutting-edge machine intelligence and blockchain based data authentication technologies, Acronis protects any environment - from cloud to hybrid to on premises - at a low and predictable cost.

Acronis is a Swiss company, founded in Singapore. Celebrating two decades of innovation, Acronis has more than 1,800+ employees in 45 locations. Acronis Cyber Protect solution is available in 26 languages in over 150 countries and is used by 20,000+ service providers to protect over 750,000 businesses.

About the Utah Jazz

Founded as the 18th member of the National Basketball Association (NBA) in 1974, and located in Salt Lake City since 1979, the Utah Jazz are committed to excellence as a team and in the community. On the court, the Jazz are the second-winningest team in the NBA over the last 30 years, having won nine division titles and two Western Conference championships along with 17 seasons of 50-plus wins, and are supported by one of the most passionate fan bases in all of sports. The Utah Jazz also operate the Junior Jazz program, the largest and longest-running youth basketball league in the NBA, featuring more than 60,000 players and an additional 13,000 volunteers who take part annually across six states. For more information on the Utah Jazz, an entity of Smith Entertainment Group, visit www.utahjazz.com .

Press Contacts:

Julia Carfagno

Julia.Carfagno@acronis.com



Cassie Batinich, Utah Jazz

cassie.batinich@utahjazz.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d3c6a9e7-2240-45d6-bf48-44c5be41d505