Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Reports Fourth Quarter 2023 Results

HOUSTON, Feb. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc.TM (Nasdaq: SKWD) (“Skyward Specialty” or the “Company”) today reported fourth quarter 2023 net income of $29.3 million, or $0.74 per diluted share, compared to $20.4 million, or $0.63 per diluted share, for the same 2022 period. Net income for the year ended 2023 was $86.0 million, or $2.24 per diluted share, compared to $39.4 million, or $1.21 per diluted share, for the same 2022 period.



Adjusted operating income(1) for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $24.3 million, or $0.61 per diluted share, compared to $11.6 million, or $0.36 per diluted share, for the same 2022 period. Adjusted operating income(1) for the year ended 2023 was $80.8 million, or $2.11 per diluted share, compared to $58.6 million, or $1.79 per diluted share, for the same 2022 period.

Highlights for the quarter included:

Gross written premiums increased 21.4%.

Underwriting income (1) of $21.0 million compared to $12.8 million for the fourth quarter 2022.

of $21.0 million compared to $12.8 million for the fourth quarter 2022. Combined ratio of 90.7% compared to 92.4% for the fourth quarter 2022.

Current accident year non-cat loss and LAE ratio of 60.9% compared to 63.2% for the fourth quarter 2022.

Cat loss and LAE ratio of 0.4% compared to 1.2% for the fourth quarter 2022.

Year to date return on equity of 15.9% compared to 9.3% for the same 2022 period.

Year to date return on tangible equity(1) of 19.0% compared to 11.8% for the same 2022 period.



(1) See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures"

Skyward Specialty Chairman and CEO Andrew Robinson commented, “We capped off an outstanding year with another strong quarter, delivering a 90.7% combined ratio and growing gross written premiums by 21%. For 2023, we delivered on every key metric, growing gross written premiums by 28%, delivering a 90.7% combined ratio, achieving a return on equity of 15.9%, and growing our fully diluted book value per share by over 24% to $15.96. Our “Rule Our Niche” strategy combined with our strong execution continues to be the foundation of our commitment to being a top quartile financial performer at all parts of the market cycle.”

“In the fourth quarter we also executed on an upsized follow-on offering, a testament to our shareholder’s confidence in our team, our strategy, and our execution. Our journey to this point has been simply remarkable, and it is rooted in the commitment of our employees, the partnership with our distribution, and the support of our customers. We have every reason to believe that 2024 will build on our outstanding success in 2023.”

Results of Operations

Underwriting Results

Premiums ($ in thousands) Three months ended December 31 Twelve months ended December 31 unaudited 2023 2022 %

Change 2023 2022 %

Change Gross written premiums $ 321,605 $ 264,832 21.4 % $ 1,459,829 $ 1,143,952 27.6 % Ceded written premiums $ (107,488 ) $ (84,876 ) 26.6 % $ (549,138 ) $ (468,409 ) 17.2 % Net retention 66.6 % 68.0 % NM (1) 62.4 % 59.1 % NM (1) Net written premiums $ 214,117 $ 179,956 19.0 % $ 910,691 $ 675,543 34.8 % Net earned premiums $ 224,932 $ 170,143 32.2 % $ 829,143 $ 615,994 34.6 % (1) Not meaningful

The fourth quarter 2023 increase in gross written premiums, when compared to the same 2022 period, was primarily driven by our Transactional E&S, Captives, Industry Solutions and Professional Lines underwriting divisions. For the year ended 2023, five of our underwriting divisions experienced over 30% growth compared to the same 2022 period.

Combined Ratio Three months ended December 31 Twelve months ended December 31 (unaudited) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Non-cat loss and LAE(1) 60.9 % 63.2 % 60.9 % 62.8 % Cat loss and LAE(1) 0.4 % 1.2 % 1.4 % 1.1 % Prior accident year development - non-LPT 0.0 % 0.0 % 0.0 % 0.0 % Prior accident year development - LPT(2) (0.2 )% (0.4 )% (0.2 )% 1.4 % Loss ratio 61.1 % 64.0 % 62.1 % 65.3 % Net policy acquisition costs 13.4 % 11.8 % 13.0 % 10.6 % Other operating and general expenses 16.3 % 17.5 % 16.3 % 18.9 % Commission and fee income (0.1 )% (0.9 )% (0.7 )% (0.8 )% Expense ratio 29.6 % 28.4 % 28.6 % 28.7 % Combined ratio 90.7 % 92.4 % 90.7 % 94.0 % Adjusted Underwriting Ratios Adjusted loss ratio(2) 61.3 % 64.4 % 62.3 % 63.9 % Expense ratio 29.6 % 28.4 % 28.6 % 28.7 % Adjusted combined ratio(2) 90.9 % 92.8 % 90.9 % 92.6 % (1) Current accident year (2) See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures"

The loss ratio for the fourth quarter of 2023 improved 2.9 points when compared to the same 2022 period. The non-cat loss and LAE ratio improved 2.3 points when compared to the same 2022 period, primarily driven by the shift in the mix of business. Catastrophe losses only added 0.4 points to the current quarter loss ratio compared to the fourth quarter of 2022, which was impacted by 1.2 points of catastrophe losses from Winter Storm Elliott.

The loss ratio for the year ended 2023 improved 3.2 points when compared to the same 2022 period. The non-cat loss and LAE ratio improved 1.9 points when compared to the same 2022 period, driven by the shift in the mix of business and continued run-off of exited business. Catastrophe losses from second and third quarter convective storms and first quarter wind and hail events, including tornadoes, added 1.4 points to the loss ratio compared to 2022, which was impacted by 1.1 points of catastrophe losses from Hurricane Ian and Winter Storm Elliott. The loss ratio for the year ended 2022 included 1.4 points from the net impact of LPT reserve strengthening.

The expense ratio for the fourth quarter increased 1.2 points and was flat year to date 2023 when compared to the same 2022 periods. The quarter to date increase was primarily driven by the shift in the mix of business. The improvement in the other operating and general expense ratios for the fourth quarter and year ended 2023, when compared to the same 2022 periods, was primarily due to the increase in earned premiums.

The expense ratios for the fourth quarter and year ended 2023 exclude the impact of IPO related stock compensation and secondary offering expenses, which are reported in other expenses in our condensed consolidated statements of operations and comprehensive income (loss).

Investment Results

$ in thousands Three months ended December 31 Twelve months ended December 31 (unaudited) 2023

2022

2023

2022

Cash and short-term investments(1) $ 3,283 $ 796 $ 11,353 $ 1,427 Core fixed income 10,717 5,907 32,572 16,544 Opportunistic fixed income (1,227 ) (2,322 ) (6,844 ) 16,784 Equities 675 881 2,682 2,160 Net investment income(1) $ 13,448 $ 5,262 $ 39,763 $ 36,915 Net unrealized gains (losses) on securities still held $ 8,736 $ 11,122 $ 11,130 $ (15,058 ) Net realized losses (992 ) (710 ) (58 ) (647 ) Net investment gains (losses) $ 7,744 $ 10,412 $ 11,072 $ (15,705 ) (1) excludes income from operating cash for the fourth quarter and years ended December, 31, 2023 and 2022.

Net investment income for our investment portfolio for the fourth quarter and year ended 2023 increased $8.1 million and $2.9 million, respectively, when compared to the same 2022 periods.

The increase in income from our core fixed income portfolio for the fourth quarter and year ended 2023 was due to (i) a larger asset base as we continued to increase our allocation to our core fixed income portfolio and (ii) a higher book yield of 4.5% at December 31, 2023 compared to 3.7% at December 31, 2022. The increase in income from short-term and money market investments for the fourth quarter and year ended 2023, when compared to the same 2022 periods, was due to a larger asset base and higher investment yields when compared to the same 2022 periods. The opportunistic fixed income portfolio continued to be impacted by a decline in the fair value of limited partnership investments for the fourth quarter of 2023 and 2022 and for the year ended 2023.

Stockholders’ Equity

Stockholders’ equity was $661.0 million at December 31, 2023 which represents an increase of 23.5% compared to stockholders' equity of $535.4 million at September 30, 2023. The increase in stockholders’ equity was primarily due to (i) net proceeds of $62.5 million from our November follow-on offering, (ii) an increase in the market value of our investment portfolio, and (iii) net income.

Conference Call

At 9 a.m. central standard time tomorrow, February 21, 2024, Skyward Specialty management will hold a conference call to discuss quarterly results with insurance industry analysts. Interested parties may listen to the discussion at investors.skywardinsurance.com under Events & Presentations. Additionally, investors can access the earnings call via conference call by registering via the conference link. Users will receive dial-in information and a unique PIN to join the call upon registering.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release contains certain financial measures and ratios that are not required by, or presented in accordance with, generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”). We refer to these measures as “non-GAAP financial measures.” We use these non-GAAP financial measures when planning, monitoring, and evaluating our performance.

We have chosen to exclude the net impact of the Loss Portfolio Transfer (“LPT”), all development on reserves fully or partially covered by the LPT and amortization of deferred gains associated with recoveries of prior LPT reserve strengthening in certain non-GAAP metrics, where noted, as the business subject to the LPT is not representative of our continuing business strategy. The business subject to the LPT is primarily related to policy years 2017 and prior, was generated and managed under prior leadership, and has either been exited or substantially repositioned during the reevaluation of our portfolio. We consider these non-GAAP financial measures to be useful metrics for our management and investors to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period. While we believe that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful in evaluating our business, this information should be considered supplemental in nature and is not meant to be a substitute for revenue or net income, in each case as recognized in accordance with GAAP. In addition, other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate such measures differently, which reduces their usefulness as comparative measures. For more information regarding these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation of such measures to comparable GAAP financial measures, see the section entitled “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

About Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc.

Skyward Specialty is a rapidly growing and innovative specialty insurance company, delivering commercial property and casualty products and solutions on a non-admitted and admitted basis. The Company operates through eight underwriting divisions - Accident & Health, Captives, Global Property & Agriculture, Industry Solutions, Professional Lines, Programs, Surety and Transactional E&S. SKWD stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market, which represents the top fourth of all Nasdaq listed companies.

Skyward Specialty's subsidiary insurance companies consist of Houston Specialty Insurance Company, Imperium Insurance Company, Great Midwest Insurance Company, and Oklahoma Specialty Insurance Company. These insurance companies are rated A- (Excellent) with positive outlook by A.M. Best Company. Additional information about Skyward Specialty can be found on our website at www.skywardinsurance.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information, all other information in this news release consists of forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The forward-looking statements are typically, but not always, identified through use of the words "believe," "expect," "enable," "may," "will," "could," "intends," "estimate," "anticipate," "plan," "predict," "probable," "potential," "possible," "should," "continue," and other words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, anticipated or implied. The most significant of these uncertainties are described in Skyward Specialty's Form 10-K, and include (but are not limited to) legislative changes at both the state and federal level, state and federal regulatory rule making promulgations and adjudications, class action litigation involving the insurance industry and judicial decisions affecting claims, policy coverages and the general costs of doing business, the potential loss of key members of our management team or key employees and our ability to attract and retain personnel, the impact of competition on products and pricing, inflation in the costs of the products and services insurance pays for, product development, geographic spread of risk, weather and weather-related events, other types of catastrophic events, our ability to obtain reinsurance coverage at prices and on terms that allow us to transfer risk and adequately protect our company against financial loss, and losses resulting from reinsurance counterparties failing to pay us on reinsurance claims. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc.

Media contact:

Haley Doughty

hdoughty@skywardinsurance.com

713-935-4944

or

Investor contact:

Natalie Schoolcraft,

nschoolcraft@skywardinsurance.com

614-494-4988





Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets ($ in thousands, except share and per share amounts) December 31 (unaudited) 2023 2022 Assets Investments: Fixed maturity securities, available-for-sale, at fair value (amortized cost of $1,047,713 and $662,616, respectively) $ 1,017,651 $ 607,572 Fixed maturity securities, held-to-maturity, at amortized cost (net of allowance for credit losses of $329 as of December 31, 2023) 42,986 52,467 Equity securities, at fair value 118,249 120,169 Mortgage loans (at fair value as of December 31, 2023; at amortized cost as of December 31, 2022) 50,070 51,859 Other long-term investments 114,505 129,142 Short-term investments, at fair value 270,226 121,158 Total investments 1,613,687 1,082,367 Cash and cash equivalents 65,891 45,438 Restricted cash 34,445 79,573 Premiums receivable, net 179,235 139,215 Reinsurance recoverables, net 596,334 581,359 Ceded unearned premium 186,121 157,645 Deferred policy acquisition costs 91,955 68,938 Deferred income taxes 21,991 36,188 Goodwill and intangible assets, net 88,435 89,870 Other assets 75,341 82,846 Total assets $ 2,953,435 $ 2,363,439 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Liabilities: Reserves for losses and loss adjustment expenses $ 1,314,501 $ 1,141,757 Unearned premiums 552,532 442,509 Deferred ceding commission 37,057 29,849 Reinsurance and premium payables 150,156 113,696 Funds held for others 58,588 36,858 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 50,880 48,499 Notes payable 50,000 50,000 Subordinated debt, net of debt issuance costs 78,690 78,609 Total liabilities 2,292,404 1,941,777 Stockholders’ equity: Series A preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 10,000,000 and 2,000,000 shares authorized, 0 and 1,969,660 shares issued and outstanding, respectively — 20 Common stock, $0.01 par value, 500,000,000 and 168,000,000 shares authorized, 39,863,756 and 16,832,955 shares issued, respectively 399 168 Treasury stock, $0.01 par value, 0 and 233,289 shares, respectively — (2 ) Additional paid-in capital 710,855 577,289 Stock notes receivable (5,562 ) (6,911 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (22,953 ) (43,485 ) Accumulated deficit (21,708 ) (105,417 ) Total stockholders’ equity 661,031 421,662 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 2,953,435 $ 2,363,439







Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss) ($ in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Three months ended

December 31 Twelve months ended

December 31 (unaudited) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenues: Net earned premiums $ 224,932 $ 170,143 $ 829,143 $ 615,994 Commission and fee income 247 1,547 6,064 5,199 Net investment income 14,004 5,264 40,322 36,931 Net investment gains (losses) 7,744 10,412 11,072 (15,705 ) Other (loss) income (632 ) 1 (632 ) 1 Total revenues 246,295 187,367 885,969 642,420 Expenses: Losses and loss adjustment expenses 137,396 108,976 515,237 402,512 Underwriting, acquisition and insurance expenses 66,791 49,913 243,444 182,171 Interest expense 2,774 2,127 10,024 6,407 Amortization expense 462 387 1,798 1,547 Other expenses 1,303 — 5,364 — Total expenses 208,726 161,403 775,867 592,637 Income before income taxes 37,569 25,964 110,102 49,783 Income tax expense 8,304 5,545 24,118 10,387 Net income 29,265 20,419 85,984 39,396 Net income attributable to participating securities — 9,755 1,677 18,879 Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 29,265 $ 10,664 $ 84,307 $ 20,517 Comprehensive income (loss): Net income $ 29,265 $ 20,419 $ 85,984 $ 39,396 Other comprehensive income (loss): Unrealized gains (losses) on investments: Net change in unrealized gains (losses) on investments, net of tax 30,825 763 25,516 (48,545 ) Reclassification adjustment for gains on securities no longer held, net of tax (105 ) 58 (4,984 ) 420 Total other comprehensive income (loss) 30,720 821 20,532 (48,125 ) Comprehensive income (loss) $ 59,985 $ 21,240 $ 106,516 $ (8,729 )







Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. Share and Per Share Data ($ in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Three months ended

December 31 Twelve months ended

December 31 (unaudited) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Weighted average basic shares 37,570,274 16,576,760 36,031,907 16,568,393 Weighted average diluted shares 39,582,352 32,669,335 38,317,534 32,653,194 Basic earnings per share $ 0.78 $ 0.64 $ 2.34 $ 1.24 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.74 $ 0.63 $ 2.24 $ 1.21 Basic adjusted earnings per share $ 0.65 $ 0.37 $ 2.20 $ 1.84 Diluted adjusted earnings per share $ 0.61 $ 0.36 $ 2.11 $ 1.79 Annualized ROE (1) 19.6 % 19.9 % 15.9 % 9.3 % Annualized adjusted ROE (2) 16.3 % 11.3 % 14.9 % 13.8 % Annualized ROTE (3) 23.0 % 25.5 % 19.0 % 11.8 % Annualized adjusted ROTE (4) 19.1 % 14.5 % 17.9 % 17.6 % December 31, 2023 2022 Shares outstanding 39,863,756 16,599,666 Fully diluted shares outstanding 41,771,854 33,290,638 Book value per share $ 16.72 $ 25.82 Fully diluted book value per share $ 15.96 $ 12.87 Fully diluted tangible book value per share $ 13.84 $ 10.17 (1) Annualized ROE is net income expressed on an annualized basis as a percentage of average beginning and ending stockholders' equity during the period (2) Annualized adjusted ROE is adjusted operating income expressed on an annualized basis as a percentage of average beginning and ending stockholders' equity during the period (3) Annualized ROTE is net income expressed on an annualized basis as a percentage of average beginning and ending tangible stockholders' equity during the period (4) Annualized adjusted ROTE is adjusted operating income expressed on an annualized basis as a percentage of average beginning and ending tangible stockholders' equity during the period





Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted operating income (loss) – We define adjusted operating income (loss) as net income (loss) excluding the impact of certain items that may not be indicative of underlying business trends, operating results, or future outlook, net of tax impact. We use adjusted operating income as an internal performance measure in the management of our operations because we believe it gives our management and other users of our financial information useful insight into our results of operations and our underlying business performance. Adjusted operating income (loss) should not be viewed as a substitute for net income (loss) calculated in accordance with GAAP, and other companies may define adjusted operating income differently.

($ in thousands) Three months ended December 31 Twelve months ended December 31 (unaudited) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Pre-tax After-tax Pre-tax After-tax Pre-tax After-tax Pre-tax After-tax Income as reported $ 37,569 $ 29,265 $ 25,964 $ 20,419 $ 110,102 $ 85,984 $ 49,783 $ 39,396 Less (Add): Net impact of loss portfolio transfer 457 361 699 552 1,427 1,127 (8,572 ) (6,772 ) Net investment gains (losses) 7,744 6,118 10,412 8,225 11,072 8,747 (15,705 ) (12,407 ) Other (loss) income (632 ) (499 ) 1 1 (632 ) (499 ) 1 1 Other expenses (1,303 ) (1,029 ) — — (5,364 ) (4,238 ) — — Adjusted operating income $ 31,303 $ 24,314 $ 14,852 $ 11,641 $ 103,599 $ 80,847 $ 74,059 $ 58,574

Underwriting income (loss) – We define underwriting income (loss) as net income (loss) before income taxes excluding net investment income, net realized and unrealized gains and losses on investments, impairment charges, interest expense, amortization expense and other income and expenses. Underwriting income (loss) represents the pre-tax profitability of our underwriting operations and allows us to evaluate our underwriting performance without regard to investment income. We use this metric as we believe it gives our management and other users of our financial information useful insight into our underlying business performance. Underwriting income (loss) should not be viewed as a substitute for pre-tax income (loss) calculated in accordance with GAAP, and other companies may define underwriting income (loss) differently.

($ in thousands) Three months ended

December 31 Twelve months ended

December 31 (unaudited) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Income before federal income tax $ 37,569 $ 25,964 $ 110,102 $ 49,783 Add: Interest expense 2,774 2,127 10,024 6,407 Amortization expense 462 387 1,798 1,547 Other expenses 1,303 — 5,364 — Less (Add): Net investment income 14,004 5,264 40,322 36,931 Net investment gains (losses) 7,744 10,412 11,072 (15,705 ) Other (loss) income (632 ) 1 (632 ) 1 Underwriting income $ 20,992 $ 12,801 $ 76,526 $ 36,510

Adjusted Loss Ratio / Adjusted Combined Ratio – We define adjusted loss ratio and adjusted combined ratio as the corresponding ratio (calculated in accordance with GAAP), excluding losses and LAE related to the LPT and all development on reserves fully or partially covered by the LPT and amortization of deferred gains associated with recoveries of prior LPT reserve strengthening. We use these adjusted ratios as internal performance measures in the management of our operations because we believe they give our management and other users of our financial information useful insight into our results of operations and our underlying business performance. Our adjusted loss ratio and adjusted combined ratio should not be viewed as substitutes for our loss ratio and combined ratio, respectively.

($ in thousands) Three months ended

December 31 Twelve months ended

December 31 (unaudited) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net earned premiums $ 224,932 $ 170,143 $ 829,143 $ 615,994 Losses and LAE 137,396 108,976 515,237 402,512 (Add) Less: pre-tax net impact of LPT (457 ) (699 ) (1,427 ) 8,572 Adjusted losses and LAE $ 137,853 $ 109,675 $ 516,664 $ 393,940 Loss ratio 61.1 % 64.0 % 62.1 % 65.3 % (Add) Less: net impact of LPT (0.2 )% (0.4 )% (0.2 )% 1.4 % Adjusted loss ratio 61.3 % 64.4 % 62.3 % 63.9 % Combined ratio 90.7 % 92.4 % 90.7 % 94.0 % (Add) Less: net impact of LPT (0.2 )% (0.4 )% (0.2 )% 1.4 % Adjusted combined ratio 90.9 % 92.8 % 90.9 % 92.6 %

Tangible Stockholders’ Equity – We define tangible stockholders’ equity as stockholders’ equity less goodwill and intangible assets. Our definition of tangible stockholders’ equity may not be comparable to that of other companies and should not be viewed as a substitute for stockholders’ equity calculated in accordance with GAAP. We use tangible stockholders’ equity internally to evaluate the strength of our balance sheet and to compare returns relative to this measure.

($ in thousands) December 31 (unaudited) 2023 2022 Stockholders' equity $ 661,031 $ 421,662 Less: Goodwill and intangible assets 88,435 89,870 Tangible stockholders' equity $ 572,596 $ 331,792



