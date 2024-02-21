CAI Earns Newsweek’s America’s Greatest Workplaces for Diversity

ALLENTOWN, Pa., Feb. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CAI , a global technology services firm, today announced its recognition as one of America’s Greatest Workplaces for Diversity 2024 by Newsweek and Plant-A Insights Group. This is the second consecutive year that CAI has earned this honor for its dedication to diversity, equity and inclusion.



Newsweek's America’s Greatest Workplaces for Diversity list is a result of a methodology involving a five-part evaluation:

Pre-study survey polled HR professionals to identify current and future employee satisfaction drivers. Extensive survey interviewed over 220,000 employees and more than 1.5 million company reviews collected in 2022 and 2023. Demographic data was collected from respondents to weigh responses from diverse target groups. In-depth analysis identified over 20 key performance indicators related to diversity in the workplace. Media monitoring reviewed all published press of the last two years to identify potential legal disputes around the workplace. Final validation calculated companies’ diversity scores based on a scoring model.



“Central to our workplace culture is diversity, equity and inclusion, and for two successive years, Newsweek’s survey participants agree,” said Tammy Harper, chief human resources officer at CAI. “The power of a great workforce lies in the diversity of its employees and the innovative ideas born from collaborative minds. By celebrating what makes us similar and different, we come together in a culture of belonging.”

Nancy Cooper, global editor in chief at Newsweek, echoed these sentiments. “Diversity is a widely discussed topic – and it remains a crucial factor as people look for an employer or a business partner. Newsweek and market-data research firm Plant-A Insights are proud to introduce 'America’s Greatest Workplaces for Diversity 2024,' highlighting companies that are committed to offering diverse and inclusive work environments.”

This is CAI’s first diversity award for 2024. In 2023, CAI was recognized for its diversity and corporate social responsibility (CSR) with various honors: the gold Globee for American Best in Business in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, top score of 100 on the Disability Equality Index by Disability:IN and two silver Stevie Awards for Great Employers in Achievement in Diversity and Inclusion and Best CSR Strategy.

To learn more about CAI and browse open jobs, visit https://careers.cai.io/

For more information about CAI’s diversity initiatives, visit www.cai.io/about-us/diversity-equity-and-inclusion

About CAI

CAI is a global technology services firm with over 8,700 associates worldwide and a yearly revenue of $1 billion+. We have over 40 years of excellence in uniting talent and technology to power the possible for our clients, colleagues, and communities. As a privately held company, we have the freedom and focus to do what is right—whatever it takes. Our tailor-made solutions create lasting results across the public and commercial sectors, and we are trailblazers in bringing neurodiversity to the enterprise.

Learn how CAI powers the possible at www.cai.io