ibex Wins Gold Award As Top BPO Services Exporter in Pakistan

WASHINGTON, Feb. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ibex (NASDAQ: IBEX), a leading global provider of business process outsourcing (BPO) and customer engagement technology solutions, today announced that it has received a Gold award in the category of Top Exporter in the BPO services sector by the Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB) . ibex was also recognized for being one of the Largest Exporters for IT/IT-enabled services in Pakistan. The awards were presented at the Annual Export Awards 2024 Ceremony on February 13 in Lahore, Pakistan, by the Federal Minister for IT and Telecom, Dr. Umar Saif.



The Government of Pakistan, realizing the importance of the IT industry in the development of a country’s economy, founded PSEB in 1995 to bolster the IT Sector of Pakistan by extending all possible help to prospective foreign and domestic investors and to software companies operating in Pakistan. This is the first year PSEB recognized companies which achieved the highest export revenue growth in the past six months.

“This achievement speaks volumes about the dedication of ibex and shows the immense potential of Pakistan's IT and IT-enabled services industry,” said Nadeem Elahi, Regional Head for Pakistan, Middle East and North Africa at ibex. “ibex Pakistan is proud to lead the way in BPO and IT export growth, the creation of thousands of employment opportunities for our youth and hence economic development in the country. ibex will continue to help reshape the image of Pakistan by showcasing the immense talent of our youth to the world.”

ibex’s IT development team of more than 400 professionals based in Pakistan is focused on developing next-generation AI-enabled customer experience (CX) solutions, including ibex’s Wave iX platform, which helps many of the world’s leading companies digitally transform their CX to deliver greater automation, channel preference, and customer insights while increasing customer satisfaction. ibex Pakistan employs more than 6,000 professionals across its nine locations in Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad.

ibex delivers innovative business process outsourcing (BPO), smart digital marketing, online acquisition technology, and end-to-end customer engagement solutions to help companies acquire, engage, and retain valuable customers. Today, ibex operates a global CX delivery center model consisting of 31 operations facilities around the world, while deploying next-generation technology to drive superior customer experiences for many of the world’s leading companies across retail, e-commerce, healthcare, fintech, utilities and logistics.

ibex leverages its diverse global team of over 30,000 employees together with industry-leading technology, including its AI-powered Wave iX solutions suite, to manage nearly 200 million critical customer interactions, adding over $2.2B in lifetime customer revenue each year and driving a truly differentiated customer experience. To learn more, visit our website at ibex.co and connect with us on LinkedIn .

