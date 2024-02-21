Nasdaq Private Market Adds Michael Buono and Phil Germann to Capital Markets Division

NEW YORK and SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq Private Market (NPM), a leading marketplace for the efficient trading of private company stock, announced today that it has hired Michael Buono and Phil Germann as Directors within its Capital Markets division. Mr. Buono and Mr. Germann will be tasked with driving shareholder, investor, and global bank adoption of the NPM SecondMarket™ trading marketplace. They will both report into Sharif Khaleel, Managing Director and Head of Execution at Nasdaq Private Market.



At NPM, Mr. Buono and Mr. Germann will focus on sourcing transactions, business development, and product innovation. This announcement comes on the heels of the successful completion of the company’s $62.4 million Series B funding.

Prior to his new role, Mr. Buono spent five years at EquityZen. Most recently, he served as the head of the institutional investment sales desk, where he covered family offices, secondary funds, hedge funds, private equity funds, seed to growth-stage venture capital funds, RIAs, and high-net-worth individuals. Mr. Buono was also an investment committee member for the company's flagship growth fund. Previously, he spent two years at UBS in a variety of roles. Mr. Buono earned an undergraduate degree from The Pennsylvania State University. He will be based in New York.

Mr. Germann joins NPM from EquityZen as well, where he spent six years. Most recently, he served as head of the institutional markets/broker-dealer sales desk, where he led the sales strategy on the supply side for the company’s secondary trading platform. Mr. Germann was also an investment committee member for a number of the company’s managed fund vehicles. Previously, he worked at Fidelity within the Investment Solutions division. Mr. Germann earned his undergraduate degree from the University of Colorado. He will be based in New York.

“We are thrilled to welcome Michael and Phil to NPM,” commented Brett Mock, Senior Vice President and Head of Global Capital Markets at Nasdaq Private Market. “As experienced private market specialists, they understand how to effectively connect investors, shareholders, and banks to credible sources of secondary liquidity. Both are subject matter experts, who will help expand our product suite to meet the goals and mandates of our clients.”

NPM partners with some of the world’s fastest-growing, venture-backed private companies to facilitate company-sponsored liquidity programs. Its SecondMarket™ trading marketplace is gaining adoption by sellers and buyers who trade private company shares. The company’s patent-pending Transfer and Settlement product efficiently manages share transfer activity from match through settlement for some of the most sophisticated private companies, banks, and brokers. Its private market data helps individuals and entities better evaluate global investment opportunities.

As an industry-leading provider in the secondary market, NPM has executed more than $50 billion in transactional value across over 650 company-sponsored liquidity programs for venture-backed private companies as well as 160,000 individual eligible shareholders and investors.

About Nasdaq Private Market

Nasdaq Private Market operates a proprietary secondary marketplace and acts as a premier liquidity provider for private company trading and transactions. Through innovative technology and an experienced capital markets team, NPM supports the needs of corporate, institutional, and retail clients. Founded in 2013, the company provides solutions for private companies throughout each stage of their pre-IPO lifecycle. NPM’s product specialists facilitate private company stock transactions including tender offers, auctions, block trades, company-directed windows of liquidity, and pre-direct listing continuous trading.

Nasdaq Private Market is an independent company with strategic investments from Nasdaq, Inc., Citi, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Allen & Company, BNP Paribas, DRW Venture Capital, UBS, and Wells Fargo.

Learn more at www.nasdaqprivatemarket.com.

Disclosures and Disclaimers

NPM is not: (a) a registered exchange under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934; (b) a registered investment adviser under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940; or (c) a financial or tax planner and does not offer legal or financial advice to any user of the NPM website or its services. Securities-related services are offered through NPM Securities, LLC, a registered broker-dealer and alternative trading system, and member FINRA/SIPC. Transactions in securities conducted through NPM Securities, LLC are not listed or traded on The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC, nor are the securities subject to the same listing or qualification standards applicable to securities listed or traded on The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC.

Please read these other important disclosures and disclaimers about NPM found here: https://www.nasdaqprivatemarket.com/disclosures-disclaimer/

