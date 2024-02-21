Palmetto Publishing Launches SIMPLE FINANCE: Comprehensive Guide on Financial Freedom

Charleston, SC, Feb. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Are you ready to take control of your financial destiny? Arriving just in time for New Year’s is a powerful new finance book for the money-minded. With twenty-five years of experience in investing and financial consulting, Jon Hendrickson understands the top strategies that work toward building wealth. Having worked with clients from all backgrounds and net worths, he is prepared to help readers take the next step in their journey toward financial freedom.

Simple Finance: Tried & True Money Management takes years of wisdom and distills them into practical, easy-to-apply steps for reaching your goals. Hendrickson offers advice on how to craft a budget that works for you and your family, and savings strategies that will turn dreams into reality. Not only that, but readers will learn some of the best-kept investing secrets previously known only to the top one percent.

The book contains worksheets for tracking your personal finances, helpful graphics, and more, making Simple Finance a truly comprehensive roadmap. Those ready to break free of their current situations will find Hendrickson’s writing informative and actionable. This incredible volume launches soon, ready to give readers a brand-new start.

Simple Finance is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and Barnes and Noble.com. For more information about the author, please visit any of his social media platforms.

Instagram: @jonhendricksonfin

About the Author:

Jon Hendrickson is a former financial consultant with twenty-five years of experience. He is an expert in money management, investing, and creating a growth-minded budget that fits virtually anyone’s means. Jon is passionate about helping people attain the lives they desire, and he stands ready to help his readers achieve their financial dreams by offering a tremendous wealth of experience.

