Gordian Announces Strategic Collaboration Agreement with eTakeoff

Greenville, SC, Feb. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gordian, provider of data-driven solutions for all phases of the building lifecycle, today announced a strategic collaboration with eTakeoff, making eTakeoff's electronic takeoff software for construction estimating now available directly through Gordian's suite of offerings.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with eTakeoff, a leading electronic takeoff solution. Their team’s expertise and innovative solutions are a critical part of construction cost estimating, empowering professionals to quantify project materials accurately and efficiently,” says Gordian’s Chief Product Officer and Chief Technology Officer, Chris Gaudreau. “Estimators and construction professionals alike can pair it with the extensive cost data of RSMeans Data Online to confidently estimate project costs, resulting in better planning and decision-making.”

Construction cost estimating hinges on three fundamental elements: determining the quantities of each material that will be needed, selecting the appropriate materials to meet specifications and determining the cost to install. This strategic collaboration provides tools to validate all three elements, allowing construction professionals to greatly increase the accuracy and efficiency of future estimates. Gordian’s customers now have the ability to license eTakeoff Dimension takeoff software and subscribe to the industry-leading construction cost database RSMeans Data at the same time. Customers who choose to purchase through Gordian will benefit from the company's dedicated team, which offers comprehensive support and service for both solutions.

“We’re elated to be working with Gordian on this collaboration,” said Curtis Peltz, CEO of eTakeoff. “From our first electronic takeoff solution to our most recent patented AI technology, we’ve always been committed to utilizing the latest innovations to help contractors deliver faster and more accurate estimates. Collaborating with a construction data and technology leader like Gordian is an important part of this commitment. We value Gordian’s contributions to the industry and look forward to the impact we can make together.”

"Gordian's collaboration with eTakeoff strongly supports our vision to build better communities by transforming data insights into smarter decisions," said Kris Gorriarán, President of Gordian. "eTakeoff's commitment to innovative construction estimating technology is impressive, and we're eager to see the value this synergy will deliver to our customers."

The collaboration is the first phase of an integration planned between eTakeoff and RSMeans Data Online for a more efficient way to accomplish cost estimating. The innovation to provide seamless workflows through first-class software is part of Gordian’s commitment to evolve their product portfolio from disconnected point services to an integrated platform solution that delivers critical capabilities and connectivity across the building lifecycle.

Visit rsmeans.com/etakeoff for more information and to contact Gordian for purchase information today.

About eTakeoff

eTakeoff is an industry leader in electronic Quantity Takeoff, delivering award-winning software with sophisticated Assembly capabilities that is powerful, versatile, and easy to use. Thousands of contractors in every construction trade use eTakeoff to deliver more accurate estimates while boosting their productivity by as much as 15 times over paper takeoff. Learn more at eTakeoff.com.



About Gordian

Gordian (www.gordian.com) is the leading provider of Building Intelligence™ Solutions, delivering unrivaled insights, robust technology and comprehensive expertise that fuel customers’ success during every phase of the building lifecycle. Gordian created Job Order Contracting (JOC) and the industry standard RSMeans Data. Gordian empowers organizations to optimize capital investments, improve project performance and minimize long-term operating expenses.