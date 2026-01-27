Gordian Awarded Cooperative Contract by Oregon State University through OMNIA Partners, Streamlining Project Procurement Across Oregon

GREENVILLE, S.C., Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gordian, provider of data-driven solutions for all phases of the building lifecycle, announced its award of Contract #2026-019 for Job Order Contracting (JOC) services in the state of Oregon by the lead agency Oregon State University through OMNIA Partners. The new contract enables public agencies across Oregon to access a compliant, efficient construction procurement pathway for facility repair, renovation and construction projects through a trusted cooperative purchasing organization.

JOC is a proven project delivery method that accelerates construction timelines, reduces administrative burden and ensures cost transparency. Through this cooperative contract, participating agencies can leverage Gordian JOC to complete projects faster and more effectively without sacrificing quality or compliance. Competitively-solicited local contractors are available via OMNIA Partners to promptly begin projects throughout the state.

“Public agencies face increasing pressure to maintain and modernize facilities while navigating complex procurement requirements,” said Arul Elumalai, President of Gordian. “Gordian’s contract with OMNIA Partners empowers Oregon agencies to streamline project delivery, reduce costs and keep critical infrastructure functioning for the communities they serve.”

OMNIA Partners is one of the nation’s largest cooperative purchasing organizations, connecting thousands of public entities with competitively solicited contracts from trusted suppliers. By partnering with Gordian, OMNIA Partners ensures agencies have access to innovative solutions that simplify procurement and deliver measurable results.

"OMNIA Partners is proud to strengthen our relationship with Gordian through their newly awarded Job Ordering Contract Services within the state of Oregon," said Mike Grade, Senior Vice President, Public Sector Sales at OMNIA Partners. "As a leader in construction procurement solutions, Gordian's expertise will deliver significant time and cost efficiencies for Oregon's public agencies, helping them complete projects faster and more effectively."

Benefits of Gordian’s JOC Services through OMNIA Partners include:

Complete repairs and renovations quickly without lengthy bidding cycles. Cost Control: Transparent pricing backed by Gordian’s industry-standard Construction Task Catalog®.

Fully vetted, competitively solicited contract meets procurement requirements. Expert Support: Gordian’s team guides agencies through every step of the process.

To learn more about Gordian’s Job Order Contracting solutions and how to access Contract #2026-019, visit Gordian’s dedicated webpage for Oregon projects or OMNIA Partners supplier page for Gordian.

About OMNIA Partners

OMNIA Partners (www.omniapartners.com) is the largest and most experienced purchasing organization for the public sector, private sector, nonprofit, real estate, and private equity markets. With more than $30B in B2B spending managed each year, its immense purchasing power and industry-leading suppliers have produced an extensive portfolio of procurement solutions and partnerships, making OMNIA Partners the most valued and trusted procurement resource for organizations nationwide.