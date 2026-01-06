Gordian Appoints New President, Arul Elumalai

GREENVILLE, S.C., Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gordian, provider of data-driven solutions for all phases of the building lifecycle, announced the appointment of Arul Elumalai as President. Elumalai assumes this role in addition to his current responsibilities as Group President of Fortive’s Facilities and Asset Lifecycle (FAL) Group, which includes Gordian, Accruent and ServiceChannel. Since joining Fortive in early 2025, Elumalai has been instrumental in advancing Gordian’s vision of building better communities by transforming data insights into smarter decisions that maximize the value and efficiency of facilities and physical assets.

“Gordian is an iconic inventor brand with a track record of innovation and dedication to the success of customers,” Elumalai states. “We are uniquely positioned to tackle the growing public infrastructure backlog with a clear strategy, powerful data-driven solutions and a relentless commitment to customer-focused innovation.”

With over 25 years of experience as a business builder and technologist, Elumalai brings a dynamic focus on team building, delivering lasting customer value and driving growth. Prior to Fortive, he served as Senior Vice President and General Manager at F5 and spent over eight years as a Partner at McKinsey & Co., advising high-tech industry clients. His decade-long tenure at Microsoft included leading product management teams for Microsoft Office and SQL Server.

Elumalai holds a Bachelor’s in Electronics from Birla Institute of Technology and Science in Pilani, a Master’s in Computer Science from Kansas State University and an MBA from the University of California, Berkeley, Haas School of Business. He lives in the Seattle area with his wife and son and is based at Fortive Headquarters in Everett, Washington.

“Arul consistently exemplifies exceptional leadership and commitment to delivering transformative results for customers. I am delighted to expand his leadership role at Gordian," said Olumide Soroye, President and CEO of Fortive. "As Gordian builds on its strong legacy to drive the next wave of growth, Arul's visionary leadership will be instrumental in steering the organization toward new heights of success and customer impact.”

About Gordian

Gordian (www.gordian.com) is the leading provider of Building Intelligence™ Solutions, delivering unrivaled insights, robust technology and comprehensive expertise that fuel customers’ success during every phase of the building lifecycle. Gordian created Job Order Contracting (JOC) and the industry standard RSMeans™ Data. Gordian empowers organizations to optimize capital investments, improve project performance and minimize long-term operating expenses.

