Bob Ross Inc.’s Florida Retreat Enters Market for $2 Million

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla., Feb. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A piece of art history has entered the market as the iconic property located at 6465 River Road is now available for $1,999,000. The three-story Mediterranean-style home, known as "Casa Del Mar," was once owned by Bob Ross Inc. and served as an artist's retreat, famously referred to as the "classroom by the sea." The listing is marketed exclusively by Mark Ehrli of Premier Sotheby’s International Realty’s New Smyrna Beach office. The listing details may be viewed here.



Formerly utilized as an international training center, the property offered hundreds of intensive week-long landscape, seascape, and Florida painting classes, providing artists with a vacation-like atmosphere for inspiration and creativity. The retreat, adorned with hand-carved furniture and doors, exudes authentic rustic Spanish charm, embodying the essence of Bob Ross's legacy.

Spanning over 5,000 square feet with 4 bedrooms, 4 full baths, 2 half baths, and an office, the home boasts an array of amenities, including a grand entrance with wrought iron gates, expansive balconies, stone fireplace, and an Ecuadorian hand-carved front door with fountain. The property features ocean and sunset views in a tranquil setting.

Additional features include a movie screen with a 4K projector, 90-bottle wine room, and a downstairs bar. The luxurious interior showcases mahogany doors, custom lighting, crown molding, and stained glass windows.

Outdoors, resort-style living includes a 22x32-foot pool, heated spa, and an expansive deck with an outside grill. Situated just minutes away from the Bob Ross Art Workshop and steps from the Indian River, the property offers convenient access to pristine beaches and activities, including the Canaveral Seashore State Park and Bethune Beach.

Quote:

"I am thrilled to present this extraordinary property to the market. With its rich history, deeply rooted connections to the artist community and stunning architectural features, this home offers a truly unparalleled opportunity for those seeking a blend of creative inspiration and luxurious living in the heart of paradise."

— Mark Ehrli, Premier Sotheby’s International Realty

