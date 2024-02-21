Weebit Nano demonstrates performance of its ReRAM under extended automotive conditions

HOD HASHARON, Israel, Feb. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Weebit Nano Limited (ASX:WBT), a leading developer of advanced memory technologies for the global semiconductor industry, is demonstrating the high endurance and reliability of its Resistive Random-Access Memory (ReRAM) in extended automotive conditions, including high temperatures of 150 degrees Celsius and extended program cycles.



The Weebit ReRAM module in SkyWater Technology’s 130nm CMOS (S130) process has already been fully qualified at temperatures of up to 125 degrees Celsius – the temperature specified for Grade-1 automotive applications. Now, as part of Weebit’s ongoing efforts to demonstrate performance at higher temperatures and higher endurance levels, the company is demonstrating:

High endurance: 100K cycles*

High-temperature stability: 150 degrees Celsius lifetime operation, including cycling and retention

Coby Hanoch, CEO of Weebit Nano, said: “The performance levels we’re achieving align with requirements specified by automotive companies. Demonstrating the resilience of Weebit ReRAM under these conditions will continue to enhance our position in this domain. Our latest results reaffirm the viability of Weebit ReRAM for use in microcontrollers and other automotive components, as well numerous other applications requiring high-temperature reliability and extended endurance. Weebit ReRAM is ideal for these applications, offering advantages including ease of integration, cost effectiveness, power efficiency and tolerance to radiation and electromagnetic fields.”

Weebit’s Vice President of Quality and Reliability Amir Regev will present the test results during a session at the 8th Electron Devices Technology and Manufacturing Conference (IEEE EDTM 2024), being held in Bangalore, India, March 3-6, 2024.

The Weebit ReRAM IP module is available with full support in SkyWater’s S130 process design kit. The company is also working closely with DB HiTek to get its ReRAM technology qualified for customer designs. Find more details at www.weebit-nano.com/reram-s130.

* flash equivalent

About Weebit Nano Limited

Weebit Nano Ltd. is a leading developer of advanced semiconductor memory technology. The company’s ground-breaking Resistive RAM (ReRAM) addresses the growing need for significantly higher performance and lower power memory solutions in a range of new electronic products such as Internet of Things (IoT) devices, smartphones, robotics, autonomous vehicles, 5G communications and artificial intelligence. Weebit ReRAM allows semiconductor memory elements to be significantly faster, less expensive, more reliable and more energy efficient than those using existing Flash memory solutions. As it is based on fab-friendly materials, the technology can be quickly and easily integrated with existing flows and processes, without the need for special equipment or large investments. See www.weebit-nano.com.

Weebit Nano and the Weebit Nano logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Weebit Nano Ltd. in the United States and other countries. Other company, product, and service names may be trademarks or service marks of others.

Investors

Eric Kuret, Automic Group

P: +61 417 311 335

E: eric.kuret@automicgroup.com.au

Media – Australia

Tristan Everett, Automic Group

P: +61 403 789 096

E: tristan.everett@automicgroup.com.au

Media – US

Jen Bernier-Santarini, Weebit Nano

P: +1 650-336-4222

E: jen@weebit-nano.com