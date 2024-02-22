IBN Coverage Initiated for Bravo Multinational Inc.

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – Bravo Multinational Inc. (OTC: BRVO), a company that’s actively exploring opportunities in the entertainment, hospitality and technology sectors, today announces it has selected IBN, a multifaceted financial news and publishing company for private and public entities, to assist with its corporate communications initiatives.

Bravo Multinational is focused on pioneering innovative solutions in the digital content landscape. Its goal is to provide cutting-edge and diverse content experiences to a global audience. In support of this goal, in February 2024, Bravo finalized a deal to acquire Streaming TVEE Inc.’s assets, marking a pivotal step in establishing its flagship offering, aptly named TVee NOW™.

The acquired assets provide the company with the technology and foundation to soon offer streaming services including Video-On-Demand (VOD) and linear TV. TVee NOW™ plans to offer a wide range of on-demand content, including movies, series, concerts and original programming, at minimal or no cost to viewers. The service, set for beta launch in Q1 2024, is expected to be accessible across various devices, with dedicated apps available on platforms such as Roku, Apple and Google Play stores, reinforcing Bravo’s commitment to innovation and audience accessibility.

As part of the Client Partner relationship, IBN will leverage its investor based distribution network of 5,000+ key syndication outlets, various newsletters, social media channels, wire services via InvestorWire, blogs and other outreach tools to generate greater awareness for Bravo Multinational.

With 18+ years of experience assisting 500+ client partners improve communications within the investment community, and a sizable family of 60+ trusted brands, IBN has amassed a collective audience that includes millions of social media followers. IBN is uniquely positioned to provide Bravo Multinational the solutions needed to reach a wide audience of investors, journalists and the general public.

To learn more about Bravo Multinational, please visit the company’s corporate newsroom @ https://IBN.fm/BRVO

About Bravo Multinational Inc.

Bravo Multinational Inc. (OTC: BRVO) is actively exploring opportunities in the entertainment, hospitality and technology sectors with the goal of generating long-term value for its shareholders through high-growth business ventures. Currently focused on pioneering innovative solutions in the digital content landscape, Bravo’s goal is to provide cutting-edge and diverse content experiences to a global audience. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.BravoMultinationalInc.com

About IBN

IBN consists of financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 18+ years. With IBN, we have amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfill the unique needs of a growing base of client-partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.

Through our Dynamic Brand Portfolio (DBP), IBN provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets; (3) Press Release Enhancement to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions; and (6) total news coverage solutions.

For more information, please visit https://www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

