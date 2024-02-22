Gainwell Technologies Recognized as a Leader in Everest Group's Payment Integrity Solutions PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2024

IRVING, Texas, Feb. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainwell Technologies (Gainwell), a leading innovator in healthcare technology solutions, was recognized as a Leader in Everest Group’s prestigious PEAK Matrix® Assessment for 2024 for Payment Integrity Solutions.



The PEAK Matrix provides an objective, data-driven assessment of service and technology providers based on their overall capability and market impact across different global service markets. The Payment Integrity Solutions PEAK Matrix Assessment 2024 analyzed 18 payment integrity solutions providers. The study will enable healthcare payers to identify suitable providers to transform their business processes and differentiate themselves.

Gainwell is positioned as a Leader for Market Impact (market adoption, portfolio mix, and value delivered to clients) and Vision & Capability (vision & strategy, technology capability, services capability, innovation & investments and engagement & commercial model). The report highlights Gainwell’s FraudCapture® and Pharmacy payment integrity solutions.

“Recognition from Everest Group not only solidifies our standing as a leader in payment integrity solutions, but also underscores our dedication to the ongoing evolution in healthcare technology, empowering our clients to transform their business processes and lead to healthier outcomes,” said Greg Fischer, Gainwell senior vice president of coordination of benefits and payment integrity. “This recognition motivates our team to continuously innovate and deliver exceptional value to our clients.”

“The growing emphasis on payment integrity within public health plans has accelerated the demand for AI-based fraud detection and improper payments reduction, prompting healthcare organizations to seek third-party support,” said Ankur Verma, vice president at Everest Group. “Gainwell Technologies has strengthened its Fraud, Waste and Abuse (FWA) detection, AI-based claims review and public sector offerings. Moreover, its versatile deployment options and industry aligned pricing constructs has positioned it as a Leader on Everest Group’s Payment Integrity Solutions PEAK Matrix® Assessment for 2024.”

As the world's leading independent, end-to-end technology services company, Gainwell Technologies leads digital transformations for clients by modernizing and integrating their mainstream IT, and by deploying digital solutions at scale to produce better business outcomes. To learn more visit gainwelltechnologies.com.

About Gainwell Technologies

Gainwell Technologies is the leading provider of digital and cloud-enabled solutions vital to the administration and operations of health and human services programs. With more than 50 years of proven experience, Gainwell has a reputation for service excellence and unparalleled industry expertise. We offer clients scalable and flexible solutions for their most complex challenges. These capabilities make us a trusted partner for organizations seeking reliability, innovation and transformational outcomes. Learn more at gainwelltechnologies.com.

