SEALSQ Presents at the Winter Wrap-Up MicroCap Rodeo Virtual Conference

Geneva, Switzerland, Feb. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEALSQ Corp (Nasdaq: LAES) (“SEALSQ” or “Company”), a leader in semiconductor, PKI, and Post-Quantum technology development today announced its participation at The Winter Wrap-Up MicroCap Rodeo Virtual Conference.

Presentation of Carlos Moreira, CEO of SEALSQ, held on February 20, can be found at https://www.microcaprodeo.com/. Furthermore, Mr. Moreira is virtually meeting with investors – one on one and group calls - on February 22 and February 23.

For more information on SEALSQ’s recent and upcoming developments, please view Mr. Moreira’s video presentation at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VuR18aS6RNA.

About The Winter Wrap-Up MicroCap Rodeo Virtual Conference

This event is run by money managers and investors for money managers and investors. Throughout a 4-day period, investors can harness top stock ideas for their portfolios. The investors will meet with executive management teams from approximately 20 MicroCap companies across a wide swath of industries and garner an understanding of the key value drivers and potential trends for the next year and beyond. The first two days of the conference are solely presentations, so investors are not conflicted with 1x1 schedules and can focus on the presentations, as well as learn more about the companies before meeting them. The following two days are for quality 1x1 meetings.

About SEALSQ:

SEALSQ focuses on selling integrated solutions based on Semiconductors, PKI and Provisioning services, while developing Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products. Our solutions can be used in a variety of applications, from Multi-Factor Authentication tokens, Smart Energy, Smart Home Appliances, and IT Network Infrastructure, to Automotive, Industrial Automation and Control Systems.

Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) refers to cryptographic methods that are secure against an attack by a quantum computer. As quantum computers become more powerful, they may be able to break many of the cryptographic methods that are currently used to protect sensitive information, such as RSA and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC). PQC aims to develop new cryptographic methods that are secure against quantum attacks. For more information please visit www.sealsq.com.

