Training Industry Names ValueSelling Associates a Top 20 Sales Training Company for the 15th Consecutive Year

CARLSBAD, Calif., Feb. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ValueSelling Associates, Inc. is honored to be selected to the 2024 Training Industry Top 20™ Sales Training and Enablement Companies List. This is the fifteenth consecutive year that ValueSelling has received this distinction. Training Industry reports on critical sectors of the corporate training marketplace to better inform professionals about the best and most innovative training services and technology providers. View Training Industry’s Top 20 list of Sales Training Companies for 2024, along with the Watch List.



The Training Industry Top 20 list selection was based on the following criteria:

Breadth and quality of program and service offerings.

Industry visibility, innovation and impact in the sales training market.

Client and customer representation.

Business performance and growth.

Julie Thomas, CEO of ValueSelling, said, “We do not sell training. We sell results. Our easy-to-adopt methodology has enabled clients worldwide to achieve immediate and measurable results in filling the funnel, shortening the sales cycle, delivering more accurate forecasts, increasing average deal size, raising customer lifetime value and growing revenue YOY. We are honored and proud that Training Industry recognizes our leadership and impact in the sales training industry.”

Jessica Schue, market research analyst at Training Industry, Inc., adds, “This year’s Top 20 Sales Training companies offered a breadth of sales training solutions for all types of sales roles and topics. These innovative organizations utilize learning technologies and an array of delivery options, such as sales enablement platforms or AI-enabled coaching, to fit the sales training needs of any organization. Through research and innovation, these organizations keep their frameworks up-to-date, staying knowledgeable on new selling trends and how to achieve the best results.”

ValueSelling Associates helps businesses worldwide compete and win in crowded markets with complex sales. The proven ValueSelling Framework ® methodology, training and toolset align a company’s revenue engine with a common language that enables sales professionals to compete on value, not price, and saves time in all selling scenarios. ValueSelling Associates also offers Vortex Prospecting, ValueSelling for Marketing Pros, ValueSelling Account Planning, Competitive Differentiation and revenue technology solutions that drive seller behavior change and provide leadership with advanced analytics.

Why is ValueSelling so Successful?

ValueSelling Associates offers customized sales training, sales coaching, and consulting services – both in-person and virtually – to keep it simple and drive sales results. Visit Gartner Peer Insights to see what customers are saying and understand why ValueSelling has earned a 4.9 out of 5-star rating (as of February 22, 2024). In addition to being recognized in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Sales Training Service Providers and Market Guide for Sales Training Providers, ValueSelling Associates also consistently receives industry recognition , including ranking as a Top Sales Training Company by both Training Industry and Selling Power, and winning multiple Stevie Awards .

To gain further insight into ValueSelling’s approach:

About ValueSelling

ValueSelling Associates is the creator of the ValueSelling Framework : The sales methodology, training and toolset that aligns your revenue engine with a common language, enables sales professionals to compete on value, not price, saves time in all selling scenarios, and ensures a consistent CX. Since 1991, ValueSelling has helped hundreds of thousands of sales professionals realize immediate revenue growth and achieve results they never thought possible.

ValueSelling offers bespoke training to FORTUNE 1000, mid-sized, and start-up companies that includes eLearning courses, instructor-led workshops (virtual and in-person), microlearning and on-demand reinforcement in over 17 languages. ValueSelling programs provide globally scalable and sustainable tools, skills, and processes for sales teams, executives, and all customer-facing professionals to effectively engage, qualify, advance, and close more sales with higher margins.

Connect with ValueSelling:

Media contact:

Maria Doyle

Doyle Strategic Communications

+1-781-964-3536

maria@doylestratcomm.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/dd813cef-7ef2-41b0-ba44-6a575a5901ac