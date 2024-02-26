Harvia Plc: Managers' transactions - Rainer Kunz

HARVIA PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 26 FEBRUARY 2024 AT 10.00 A.M. EET

Harvia Oyj - Managers' Transactions

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Rainer Kunz

Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: Harvia Oyj

LEI: 7437002ULTBOWQQOXL69

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 53441/5/4

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2024-02-23

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000306873

Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 1769 Unit price: 33.20 EUR

(2): Volume: 91 Unit price: 33.20 EUR

(3): Volume: 150 Unit price: 33.20 EUR

(4): Volume: 3335 Unit price: 33.20 EUR

(5): Volume: 249 Unit price: 33.20 EUR

(6): Volume: 11 Unit price: 33.20 EUR

(7): Volume: 76 Unit price: 33.20 EUR

(8): Volume: 100 Unit price: 33.20 EUR

(9): Volume: 104 Unit price: 33.20 EUR

(10): Volume: 50 Unit price: 33.20 EUR

(11): Volume: 312 Unit price: 33.20 EUR

(12): Volume: 100 Unit price: 33.20 EUR

(13): Volume: 100 Unit price: 33.20 EUR

(14): Volume: 50 Unit price: 33.20 EUR

(15): Volume: 50 Unit price: 33.20 EUR

(16): Volume: 50 Unit price: 33.20 EUR

(17): Volume: 50 Unit price: 33.20 EUR

(18): Volume: 50 Unit price: 33.20 EUR

(19): Volume: 50 Unit price: 33.20 EUR

(20): Volume: 312 Unit price: 33.20 EUR

(21): Volume: 178 Unit price: 33.20 EUR

(22): Volume: 40 Unit price: 33.20 EUR

(23): Volume: 229 Unit price: 33.20 EUR

(24): Volume: 727 Unit price: 33.20 EUR

(25): Volume: 312 Unit price: 33.20 EUR

(26): Volume: 292 Unit price: 33.20 EUR

(27): Volume: 782 Unit price: 33.20 EUR

(28): Volume: 400 Unit price: 33.20 EUR

(29): Volume: 2481 Unit price: 33.20 EUR

(30): Volume: 60 Unit price: 33.20 EUR

(31): Volume: 36 Unit price: 33.20 EUR

(32): Volume: 50 Unit price: 33.20 EUR

(33): Volume: 11 Unit price: 33.20 EUR

(34): Volume: 210 Unit price: 33.20 EUR

(35): Volume: 296 Unit price: 33.20 EUR

(36): Volume: 532 Unit price: 33.20 EUR

Aggregated transactions (36):

Volume: 13695 Volume weighted average price: 33.20 EUR

Additional information:

Ari Vesterinen, CFO

tel. +358 40 5050 440

ari.vesterinen@harvia.com

Harvia is one of the leading companies operating in the sauna and spa market globally, as measured by revenue. Harvia’s brands and product portfolio are well known in the market, and the company’s comprehensive product portfolio strives to meet the needs of the international sauna and spa market of both private and professional customers.

Harvia’s revenue totaled EUR 150,5 million in 2023. Harvia Group employs approximately 600 professionals in Finland, Germany, United States, Romania, China and Hong Kong, Austria, Italy, Estonia, and Sweden. The company is headquartered in Muurame, Finland, adjacent to its largest sauna and sauna component manufacturing facility.

Read more: https://harviagroup.com