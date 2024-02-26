Changes to the Board of Directors of Royal Unibrew A/S

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 3/2024 - February 26, 2024

Board Member Martin Alsø, elected by the employees, who has served as board member since April 2014 has resigned from the Board of Directors of Royal Unibrew A/S effective today. Martin Alsø will be replaced by Kenn Hvarre who was elected by the employees as alternate in April 2022. Kenn Hvarre is joining the Board of Directors effective today.



Kenn Hvarre holds a position as terminal worker at our terminal in Northern Jutland and is elected as staff representative. Kenn Hvarre has been employed in Royal Unibrew since 1993.





For further information on this announcement:

Investor and Media Relations: Jonas Guldborg Hansen, tel (+45) 20 10 12 45





