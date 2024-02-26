Ragnarok Origin Reinvented Version Launching in North, Central, South America on February 28, 2024

Seoul, Feb. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GRAVITY Co., Ltd. (NasdaqGM: GRVY) (“Gravity” or “Company”), a developer and publisher of online and mobile games, today announced that Ragnarok Origin will be launched in North, Central, South America on February 28, 2024, and Gravity Game Vision Ltd (“GGV”), Gravity’s subsidiary in Hong Kong, is publishing the game.

Ragnarok Origin is reinvented with 3D engine and higher quality of graphic compared to previous version. Upgraded mechanics and a revamped user interface will make the game play easier. Also, the classic aesthetics, BGM and story will bring back the memories of great experience from long-time fans. The game will be available not only for iOS and Android, but also for PC version.

GGV Said, “We are very pleased to be able to introduce this reinvented Ragnarok Origin in North, Central, South America, which is loved by users in many regions. I hope you can participate in the launching event quickly and get rich benefits.”

[Ragnarok Origin Discord Page_ North, Central, South America] https://discord.com/invite/roolna

[Ragnarok Origin Facebook Page_ North, Central, South America] https://www.facebook.com/RagnarokOriginNA

[Gravity Official Website] http://www.gravity.co.kr

