Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 8 2024

On 15 November 2023, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 14 of 14 November 2023. Under the programme Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 75 million during the period 15 November 2023 to 1 March 2024.

The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).

Trading day No. of shares Average price Amount Accumulated until 16/2/2024 121,900 545.45 66,490,848 Monday, 19 February 2024 2,000 558.81 1,117,620 Tuesday, 20 February 2024 1,800 554.58 998,244 Wednesday, 21 February 2024 1,500 559.96 839,940 Thursday, 22 February 2024 1,600 566.47 906,352 Friday, 23 February 2024 1,500 572.49 858,735 In the period 19/2/2024 - 23/2/2024 8,400 562.01 4,720,891 Accumulated 15/11/2023 - 23/2/2024 130,300 546.52 71,211,739 Following the above transactions Schouw & Co. holds a total of 2,104,476 treasury shares corresponding to 8.25% of the total share capital of 25,500,000 shares.

Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman

Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22

