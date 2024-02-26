Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 8 2024

On 15 November 2023, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 14 of 14 November 2023. Under the programme Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 75 million during the period 15 November 2023 to 1 March 2024.
The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).
|Trading day
|No. of shares
|Average price
|Amount
|Accumulated until 16/2/2024
|121,900
|545.45
|66,490,848
|Monday, 19 February 2024
|2,000
|558.81
|1,117,620
|Tuesday, 20 February 2024
|1,800
|554.58
|998,244
|Wednesday, 21 February 2024
|1,500
|559.96
|839,940
|Thursday, 22 February 2024
|1,600
|566.47
|906,352
|Friday, 23 February 2024
|1,500
|572.49
|858,735
|In the period 19/2/2024 - 23/2/2024
|8,400
|562.01
|4,720,891
|Accumulated 15/11/2023 - 23/2/2024
|130,300
|546.52
|71,211,739
|Following the above transactions Schouw & Co. holds a total of 2,104,476 treasury shares corresponding to 8.25% of the total share capital of 25,500,000 shares.
Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.
Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22
