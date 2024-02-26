Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 8 2024

| Source: Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co. Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

On 15 November 2023, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 14 of 14 November 2023. Under the programme Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 75 million during the period 15 November 2023 to 1 March 2024.

The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).

Trading dayNo. of sharesAverage priceAmount  
Accumulated until 16/2/2024121,900545.4566,490,848  
Monday, 19 February 20242,000558.811,117,620  
Tuesday, 20 February 20241,800554.58998,244  
Wednesday, 21 February 20241,500559.96839,940  
Thursday, 22 February 20241,600566.47906,352  
Friday, 23 February 20241,500572.49858,735  
In the period 19/2/2024 - 23/2/20248,400562.014,720,891  
Accumulated 15/11/2023 - 23/2/2024130,300546.5271,211,739  
      
Following the above transactions Schouw & Co. holds a total of 2,104,476 treasury shares corresponding to 8.25% of the total share capital of 25,500,000 shares.  
  

Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22

Attachments


Attachments

2024-02-26 FBM24-11 SBB-w08 ENG SBB2023-24 Week 08