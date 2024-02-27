Registration of share capital reduction by reduction of the par value of shares in IDEX Biometrics - 26 Feb 2024

Reference is made to the share capital reduction in IDEX Biometrics ASA resolved by the extraordinary general meeting on 21 December 2023, agenda item 4.

The share capital reduction by reduction of the par value of shares has been registered. The number of shares remains unchanged. The reduction amuount, NOK 167,641,278.-, has been transferred to other equity. The company’s net equity remains the same, and there is no distribution of capital.

Following the registration, the company's share capital is NOK 41,910,319.50 divided into 279,402,130 shares, each with a nominal value of NOK 0.15.

For further information contact:

Marianne Bøe, Investor Relations

E-mail: marianne.boe@idexbiometrics.com

Tel: +47 918 00186

About this notice

This notice was published by Erling Svela, Vice president of finance, on 27 February 2024 at 10:00 CET on behalf of IDEX Biometrics ASA. The information shall be disclosed according to section 5‑8 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act (STA) and published in accordance with section 5‑12 of the STA.