Hunton Andrews Kurth Welcomes Travis G. Hill, Former CEO of Virginia ABC Authority, to Global Economic Development, Commerce, and Government Relations Team

RICHMOND, Va, Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP is pleased to announce that Travis G. Hill, former CEO of the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority (ABC) and former Deputy Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry, has joined the firm’s Global Economic Development, Commerce and Government Relations (GECON) Group as Counsel. Hill is a Virginia-licensed attorney who will utilize his many years of senior leadership roles in the public and private sector to provide clients with both legal and non-legal services across a range of industries.

“In just a few short years, Hunton Andrews Kurth’s public affairs consultancy has grown into a valuable resource for clients,” said Randall S. Parks, Chairman of the Hunton Andrews Kurth Executive Committee. “The group’s remarkable growth and diverse roster of clients demonstrates the quality of our government relations, economic development, and communications professionals. We believe our clients will benefit from Travis’ unique experiences as a lawyer, executive, and regulator and we are thrilled to welcome him to the firm.”

“Travis will provide our clients with insight and advocacy as they navigate complex legal and regulatory processes around the country,” said Todd P. Haymore, managing director of the GECON Group, the firm’s full-service public affairs consultancy. “There are few individuals with more experience and knowledge on the way that regulations are developed and applied to industries by both legislatures and regulatory agencies. We are excited to continue expanding our team and range of services with Travis’ addition.”

Most recently, Hill served for almost a decade as head of Virginia ABC. He was appointed COO of the agency in 2014 by Gov. Terry McAuliffe and led the multiyear effort to transform ABC from a state agency to an authority. He was appointed as CEO by Gov. Ralph Northam in 2018 and reappointed by Gov. Glenn Youngkin in 2022. Hill’s roles had him at the helm of the complex retail and regulatory organization with 399 retail locations, 8 regional offices and over 4,600 teammates, including more than 100 sworn law enforcement officers, that reported $1.4 billion in gross retail sales in fiscal year 2022 and regulated over 20,000 licensed businesses.

During his time at ABC, Hill led efforts to reinvest in ABC’s physical and technical infrastructure including completion of a $100 million effort to establish a new agency headquarters and 300,000 square foot distribution center. He spearheaded a major overhaul of ABC’s regulatory licensing processes to maximize the Authority’s efficiency and improve customer and stakeholder service.

Hill served as Deputy Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry under Gov. Bob McDonnell and Gov. McAuliffe where he conceptualized and implemented new strategies and programs, including the Agriculture and Forestry Industries Development Fund, to create jobs and strengthen Virginia’s largest private sector industry. Prior to entering public service, he worked as an attorney in private practice at an AmLaw 200 firm with a focus on legislative and regulatory matters for utilities, financial institutions, insurance companies, and other highly regulated industries.

He has held leadership positions with industry and professional organizations including service as president of the National Conference of State Liquor Administrators, as a member of the Virginia Bar Association Board of Governors, and chair of the Virginia Bar Association Young Lawyers Division. He was named to the Virginia Business Virginia 500 Power List each year from 2020-2023.

At Hunton Andrews Kurth, Hill will provide clients both legal and non-legal services with a broad, nationwide portfolio that includes an emphasis on alcohol and other regulated products and services, as well as economic development, capital deployment, and legislative and regulatory matters. He will work out of Hunton’s Richmond offices.

“I was fortunate to have a number of incredible opportunities available to me when I left state government, but Hunton Andrews Kurth was a natural fit because of its reputation for client service, professionalism, and innovation,” said Hill. “It’s very exciting to join such a dynamic and growing group and I look forward to putting my experience in regulated industries to work for clients around the country.”

Hunton Andrews Kurth’s GECON Group is the firm’s full-service public affairs consultancy that provides an extensive set of client services which include lobbying and government relations, strategic communication and public relations, business and economic development, site selection, incentive negotiation, and much more. The team includes government relations, economic development, and communications professionals who have worked at the highest levels of the public and private sectors including former elected officials, cabinet secretaries, agency and authority directors, senior staffers to statewide elected officials and members of congress, and economic development professionals with local, regional, state, and international experience.

